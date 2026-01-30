Quick Comment | Novak Djokovic’s statement of intent: He has legs, power, abilities to beat his young detractors

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates after defeating Jannik Sinner of Italy in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, early Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
What is it they say about fortune favouring the brave?
It’s not too tough to estimate the thoughts that would have been rifling through Novak Djokovic’s head as Lorenzo Musetti was thoroughly outplaying him in their Australian Open quarterfinal on Wednesday. The undisputed king of Melbourne Park had not only lost his throne but was in the middle of the kind of thrashing that would have ordinarily caused a moment of reckoning for a 38-year-old legend.
On Sunday, he will return to his lair – night time at Rod Laver Arena – in a first Major final in two years, attempting to win his 25th. Such reversals have been so commonplace in the two decades that Djokovic spent ruling men’s tennis that most onlookers had come to expect it. But a shallow run during which his body had betrayed him had made the prospect of seeing it from him again in the twilight of his career seem near impossible.
Slim pickings for a man who specialises in greatness, though. There’s a reason why he is adamant to continue playing at this level. On Friday night, on his favourite court, he showed why.
With a vintage performance oozing with overwhelming quality and intensity, and also his signature composure, Djokovic defeated Jannik Sinner, the second seed and two-time defending champion, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals on Friday. He becomes the oldest finalist to ever reach the summit clash in Melbourne, which if he were to win would give him an 11th title down under.
With the victory, he overturned a deficit in his recent head-to-head with Sinner, having lost each of their previous five matches and failing to win even a set in the last three. He also became just the third player to have defeated Sinner in a completed match since August 2024.
Djokovic had been derided for so long for his results; the wear and tear on his 38-year-old body had become such a huge talking point that speculation about his future has been imminent with every passing Major. But no showing could have greater implications on his future in the game: this was not merely a one-off result but an out-and-out statement of intent. Djokovic still has the legs, the power and the abilities to contend with the very best, even if they are 14 years younger than him.
There could be no better vindication of his convictions to keep continuing to play tennis than vanquishing an opponent that had particularly become a thorn in his side on the biggest stage. That it happened in an epic five-setter that went over four hours is icing on this giant-sized cake.
No wonder Djokovic was so moved at the end of this match. As his team sitting on the sidelines got teary-eyed, he gave himself a moment, head in hands before looking up at the sky, and then gathered himself to give a beaming vote of thanks to the raucous Melbourne crowd and their relentless support till 2 in the morning.
Special nights are why he still does this, and Sunday presents an opportunity to seal it with a history-making pursuit. That doesn’t seem nearly as far-fetched as it did 24 hours ago for the man that has made a habit of bending top-level tennis to his will.
