Quick Comment | Novak Djokovic’s statement of intent: He has legs, power, abilities to beat his young detractors

What is it they say about fortune favouring the brave?

It’s not too tough to estimate the thoughts that would have been rifling through Novak Djokovic’s head as Lorenzo Musetti was thoroughly outplaying him in their Australian Open quarterfinal on Wednesday. The undisputed king of Melbourne Park had not only lost his throne but was in the middle of the kind of thrashing that would have ordinarily caused a moment of reckoning for a 38-year-old legend.

On Sunday, he will return to his lair – night time at Rod Laver Arena – in a first Major final in two years, attempting to win his 25th. Such reversals have been so commonplace in the two decades that Djokovic spent ruling men’s tennis that most onlookers had come to expect it. But a shallow run during which his body had betrayed him had made the prospect of seeing it from him again in the twilight of his career seem near impossible.