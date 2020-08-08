‘Novak Djokovic should’ve been more careful with Adria Tour’: Stan Wawrinka

Novak Djokovic had tested positive for Covid-19 in June. (Source: File) Novak Djokovic had tested positive for Covid-19 in June. (Source: File)

Stan Wawrinka has expressed his opinion about Novak Djokovic’s controversial Adria Tour and said that the top-ranked Serbian should have been more careful with the charity tournament.

Earlier in June, Djokovic, his wife Jelena, his coach Goran Ivanisevic, and other participants like Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, and Viktor Troicki had all tested Covid-19 positive while participating in the exhibition event.

In an interview with RTS Sport, the three-time Grand Slam winner Wawrinka said that tennis will have a much tougher time than other sports to return to normalcy.

“Tennis will be the last sport to resume normally,” said Wawrinka.

Talking about Djokovic, he said, “Novak only followed the health directives of the countries concerned. But as the world No. 1, he assumes more responsibility than any other player.”

“He should have been careful. But it is not. It is not for me to teach,” he added.

On Friday, Wawrinka announced his decision to not travel for the US Open, citing health reasons.

“I don’t want to go to the United States under these conditions. There is a health situation that is particular in New York. And the sequence of tournaments which follows after the US Open will be tough,” said the Swiss.

Apart from Wawrinka, defending US Open champion Rafael Nadal has also pulled out from the New York event. On Thursday, Djokovic and other ATP players told USTA they will not travel for the US Open if the mandatory quarantine period remained in place.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd