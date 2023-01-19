Novak Djokovic slams TV channel for ‘judgemental’ and ‘wrong’ social media post

Novak Djokovic took issue with a social media post by TV channel Eurosport on Thursday, saying they did not get their information right in a post that was “judgemental and wrong.”

The video, posted as an Instagram reel, shows a conversation between Djokovic and the chair umpire during his first round clash against Roberto Carballes Baena at the Australian Open.

Djokovic tells the umpire he needs to rush to use the washroom, and walks off as the umpire tries to call his name. He rushes back just in time as the umpire calls time, to avoid a time penalty, since the break was not his designated toilet break. The caption read: “Novak Djokovic defied the umpire to take an early bathroom break in his first match at the Australian Open”.

Djokovic issued a detailed clarification on his Instagram story, saying that he took permission from the umpire who told him to hurry back, and that, in footage omitted by the channel, she was only calling his name to let him know that the players’ washroom is on the other side of the court.

“I didn’t “defy” her or the rules. She gave me permission and told me to be quick,” he wrote. “Next time be mindful about what you post. You have a responsibility towards many sports fans that follow your page.”

Djokovic has been defiant in terms of how he felt the media portrayed him in Australia last year, during the bizarre deportation saga that grabbed headlines all over the world. He said that the media “picked on him big time” and made him a “villain of the world”.

The Serb now takes on France’s Enzo Couacaud in the second round in Melbourne on Thursday.