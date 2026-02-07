Novak Djokovic leaves door open for Serbia Davis Cup return, stays based in Greece

The 24-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from Serbia’s Davis Cup qualifying tie against Denmark early in 2025 because of a hamstring injury he suffered in the Australian Open semi-final.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 7, 2026 03:11 PM IST
Serbia’s Davis Cup captain, Viktor Troicki, said Djokovic remains a major figure for the team. (Reuters Photo)Serbia’s Davis Cup captain, Viktor Troicki, said Djokovic remains a major figure for the team. (Reuters Photo)
Novak Djokovic has suggested he still wants to play for Serbia in the Davis Cup, even though he is currently not part of the team’s qualifiers due to injury and his family’s move to Greece. The 24-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from Serbia’s Davis Cup qualifying tie against Denmark early in 2025 because of a hamstring injury.

After that, Djokovic has been spending much of his time in Athens with his family, where he has been living and playing events on the ATP Tour. Serbia’s Davis Cup captain, Viktor Troicki, said Djokovic remains a major figure for the team and hinted that he could be part of future ties once fit. Troicki stressed that Djokovic’s presence gives Serbia a huge boost and suggested the team still hopes to have him available for important matches.

“Novak thinks that Serbia can continue to progress in the Davis Cup, and he would like to play and keep representing his country,” Troicki was quoted as saying by the Tennis Head.

“For over 20 years, Djokovic has played with passion for our country”.

“In recent years, it hasn’t been easy for him to play on different surfaces, and it’s hard for him not to be with the team. But he wants to play when he is available, and he still gives us his support,” he said.

Although his immediate participation in the Davis Cup was ruled out due to the injury, Djokovic continues to train and compete in other tournaments while based in Greece.

His relocation has attracted attention because he has spent significant time in Athens with his wife and children, making it something like a new home base. For now, Serbia will compete without him in the qualifiers, but both Djokovic and Troicki have made it clear that when he is fit and available, the tennis great would be welcomed back into the squad.

 

WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss India's opening T20 World Cup game against USA, Ishan Kishan to open 
T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss India's opener against USA today. (CREIMAS)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's commanding 175 turns promise into permanence on a grand stage as India beat England by 100 runs to lift sixth U19 World Cup
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi India U19 World Cup

The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
