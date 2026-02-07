Novak Djokovic leaves door open for Serbia Davis Cup return, stays based in Greece

Novak Djokovic has suggested he still wants to play for Serbia in the Davis Cup, even though he is currently not part of the team’s qualifiers due to injury and his family’s move to Greece. The 24-time Grand Slam champion withdrew from Serbia’s Davis Cup qualifying tie against Denmark early in 2025 because of a hamstring injury.

After that, Djokovic has been spending much of his time in Athens with his family, where he has been living and playing events on the ATP Tour. Serbia’s Davis Cup captain, Viktor Troicki, said Djokovic remains a major figure for the team and hinted that he could be part of future ties once fit. Troicki stressed that Djokovic’s presence gives Serbia a huge boost and suggested the team still hopes to have him available for important matches.