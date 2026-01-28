‘I’m chasing Jannik and Carlos? In which sense?’: Novak Djokovic slams ‘disrespectful’ question by journo in Aus Open press conference

Djokovic's quest for a record Grand Slam title continued in dramatic circumstances after Musetti quit their match with an injury after taking a two-set lead at Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic Australian OpenNovak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his quarterfinal match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Novak Djokovic who qualified for the semifinals of the Australian Open on Wednesday after Italian fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti had to retire despite a two-set lead in the quarterfinal, took umbrage to a question by a journalist in the press conference where he told the Serb that he was chasing after Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, the new top dogs of world tennis.

“I’m chasing Jannik and Carlos? In which sense? So I’m always the chaser and never been chased? I find if a little bit disrespectful that you kind of miss out on what happened in between where the times when I started ‘chasing’ as you say Rafa and Roger… and now that I’m chasing Carlos and Jannik. There’s probably about a 15 year period in between where I was dominating the Grand Slams. I think it’s important to put that in perspective. I don’t feel like I’m chasing to be honest,” Djokovic said in the press conference.

“Roger and Rafa will always be my greatest rivals. I have tremendous respect for what Jannik and Carlos are doing and they will continue to do for the next 10, 15, 20 years. This is a kind of natural cycle in sports. You’re going to have another 2 superstars that are going to maybe have a 3rd guy that I’m going to cheer for, because I’ve always been the 3rd guy at the beginning. It’s good for our sport. I think these kind of rivalries and the contrast of personalities and the styles of play are very good for tennis. And how is that effecting me? I don’t feel like I’m chasing. I’m creating my own history,” he added.

Djokovic will next play Jannik Sinner in the semifinal, as he aims to reach yet another Australian Open final.

 

