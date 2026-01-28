‘I’m chasing Jannik and Carlos? In which sense?’: Novak Djokovic slams ‘disrespectful’ question by journo in Aus Open press conference

Novak Djokovic who qualified for the semifinals of the Australian Open on Wednesday after Italian fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti had to retire despite a two-set lead in the quarterfinal, took umbrage to a question by a journalist in the press conference where he told the Serb that he was chasing after Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, the new top dogs of world tennis.

“I’m chasing Jannik and Carlos? In which sense? So I’m always the chaser and never been chased? I find if a little bit disrespectful that you kind of miss out on what happened in between where the times when I started ‘chasing’ as you say Rafa and Roger… and now that I’m chasing Carlos and Jannik. There’s probably about a 15 year period in between where I was dominating the Grand Slams. I think it’s important to put that in perspective. I don’t feel like I’m chasing to be honest,” Djokovic said in the press conference.