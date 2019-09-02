Novak Djokovic retires during fourth-round clash against Stan Wawrinka

Defending champion Novak Djokovic’s title defence came to a halt on Sunday, as the Serbian was forced to retire from his fourth-round clash against Stan Wawrinka due to a shoulder injury.

Wawrinka was leading 6-4 7-5 2-1 when Djokovic decided he could not continue.

After dropping the second set, Djokovic immediately asked for medical assistance and sat courtside with the trainer assisting him. He then continued to play but soon bowed out of the contest due to pain.

“It’s never the way you want to finish a match,” said Wawrinka. “I am really sorry for Novak, he’s an amazing friend.”

Djokovic’s shoulder injury, which was exposed earlier in the tournament, almost cost the defending champion a second-round exit. However, the Serbian appeared to have recovered from the injury as he claimed a straight sets victory to reach last 16.

“I don’t want to talk about my injuries,” Djokovic told reporters. “I’ve said that in the past. I am sticking to that.”

Wawrinka will now face Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, who beat German qualifier Dominik Koepfer earlier on Sunday to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final.