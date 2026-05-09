‘I will not talk about that’: Novak Djokovic refuses to discuss injury issues after shock Italian Open loss

Novak Djokovic’s return to the court after a two-month injury lay-off ended in a dismal Italian Open defeat to a 20-year-old whom he had considered to be like playing a mirror two years ago. At the 2024 Australian Open, Djokovic had quashed Dino Prizmic in four sets in the opening round. On Friday, the young Croatian had the number over his idol, defeating the 24-time Grand Slam champion 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 at the clay-court event.

Making his first appearance since the Indian Wells fourth-round defeat to Jack Draper in March, Djokovic appeared on court with a visibly strapped right shoulder. While that did not stop him from breezing through the first set, the former world no. 1’s energy dropped considerably thereafter. Djokovic admitted that he is not competing at the desired standards as he gears up for the French Open in two weeks, revealing that he was carrying one ailment or the other at tournaments during this stage of his career.