‘I will not talk about that’: Novak Djokovic refuses to discuss injury issues after shock Italian Open loss

Novak Djokovic’s return to the court after a two-month injury lay-off ended in a dismal Italian Open defeat to a 20-year-old whom he had considered to be like playing a mirror two years ago. At the 2024 Australian Open, Djokovic had quashed Dino Prizmic in four sets in the opening round. On Friday, the young Croatian had the number over his idol, defeating the 24-time Grand Slam champion 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 at the clay-court event.
Making his first appearance since the Indian Wells fourth-round defeat to Jack Draper in March, Djokovic appeared on court with a visibly strapped right shoulder. While that did not stop him from breezing through the first set, the former world no. 1’s energy dropped considerably thereafter. Djokovic admitted that he is not competing at the desired standards as he gears up for the French Open in two weeks, revealing that he was carrying one ailment or the other at tournaments during this stage of his career.
“It’s not an ideal preparation, to be honest. I don’t recall the last time I had, in the last couple years, a preparation where I didn’t have any kind of physical issues or health issues coming into the tournament. There’s always something. Kind of a new reality that I have to deal with,” he said.
ALSO READ | Why French Open boycott over prize share might not happen despite loud rumblings
Djokovic appeared under duress during the Rome outing as he clenched his stomach and even appeared to spit or vomit during the second set. The defeat was a first for the 38-year-old in the opening round in the tournament in 19 appearances.
He declined to open up about his physical concerns and also remained unclear about his condition ahead of the year’s second Slam at Roland Garros, starting May 24.
“I hope you understand, I will not talk about that,” he told reporters. “I want to congratulate Dino. Deservedly the winner today,” Djokovic said, before turning his attention to his one-and-done outing in Rome.”
“Yeah, came in to have a match or more. Unfortunately, only a match. It’s all right. I’m pleased at least that I fought till the end. I want to thank the crowd. It was incredible once again. I mean, the support and love that I’ve been getting, it’s something I don’t take for granted.”
The three-time French Open champion said he will enter this year’s event without any further match practice, having previously finished runners-up at the Australian Open in January.