‘As best as I can be’: Djokovic ready for 20th US Open & record 25th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic believes he has done everything he can to be ready for his 20th US Open campaign, where he will chase a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

“If you ask me if I’m prepared, I feel like I am as best as I can be, but it’s different training and then getting out on the Arthur Ashe Stadium and playing best-of-five,” he said ahead of his first-round clash against Argentina’s Mariano Navone.

Djokovic has played only one match since his Wimbledon semifinal run, a first-round exit at the Cincinnati Open where he struggled with the humidity against Thiago Agustín Tirante. But the early loss, he says, gave him time to reset.