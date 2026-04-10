Novak Djokovic on what keeps him going at 38: ‘That’s a big part of the fun for me’

Djokovic said that he doesn't feel like he has 'completed tennis' as yet. (Reuters Photo)

2026 marks 23 years since Novak Djokovic turned pro, and over a career lasting more than two decades, the Serbian has won everything there is to win in tennis. Yet, just over a month before turning 39, he keeps going on and on in a bid to taste more success and add more silverware to a glittering trophy cabinet and build on his legacy in the sport.

The next gen, comprising the likes of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, has arrived, and for Djokovic, the challenge is to compete and succeed against them.

“What keeps me going is first and foremost my love for the game. Tennis has been my life for so long, and I still enjoy every moment on the court. I love the competition, I love the challenge, and I still feel strong and capable of competing with the younger players – that’s a big part of the fun for me,” he told Esquire.