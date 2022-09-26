scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 26, 2022

Novak Djokovic managing wrist issue, ATP Finals remains his goal

The three-day tournament in London's O2 Arena was Djokovic's first event since the Serb won his 21st Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in early July.

Team Europe's Novak Djokovic talks to teammate Roger Federer during his match against Team World's Felix Auger Aliassime. (Reuters)

Novak Djokovic said he was bothered by a wrist problem during the Laver Cup in London and that his lengthy absence from the Tour recently could be to blame.

The three-day tournament in London’s O2 Arena was Djokovic’s first event since the Serb won his 21st Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in early July.

The 35-year-old, who missed the North American hardcourt swing and the U.S. Open due to not being vaccinated against COVID-19, produced a dazzling performance on his return to the Tour on Saturday by winning his singles and doubles matches.

However, he lost to Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime on the final day of competition on Sunday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why RBI is likely to cut GDP growth forecast and raise i...
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...Premium
Once dacoit, now cheetah mitra, Ramesh Sikarwar says: ‘If anyone attacks ...
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loosePremium
Cattle on roads, in courts in Gujarat as fund-less shelters let them loose
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...Premium
How Gehlot’s deft power play makes Congress leadership cut a sorry ...

“I have been struggling with my right wrist for the last four, five days, to be honest. I have been keeping it under control,” Djokovic told reporters.

“The two matches yesterday probably had an effect. Today was not easy. I couldn’t serve as fast or as accurately as I would like to. That has affected the whole game.”

Djokovic said qualifying for November’s ATP Finals in Turin remained his goal and that he will play a tournament in Tel Aviv this week followed by an event in Kazakhstan next week and then the Paris Masters at the end of October.

Advertisement

His Wimbledon victory guarantees him a spot in the Tour-ending Finals if he remains ranked in the world’s top 20.

Djokovic, who is currently ranked seventh, said the wrist issue could be due to a combination of factors.

“Could be not playing matches almost three months, and then conditions here are such that the balls are really big and slow,” he said.

Advertisement

“You always have to generate a lot of wrist action and speed, which could be the case why I have been feeling soreness.”

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 11:18:25 am
Next Story

Pakistan: Six Army officials killed in helicopter crash, says military

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vsAUS, AUS vs IND, India beat AUstralia, India win series 2-1, Photo of India vs AUstralia, Hyderabad T20I, Virat Kohli batting, Suryakumar Yadav batting,
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I | In Pics: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli power India to T20 series win over Australia
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 26: Latest News