Watch: Novak Djokovic impresses LeBron James with ‘beautiful follow-through’

Novak Djokovic has kept himself quite busy during the lockdown — be it a ‘pan’tastic rally of tennis at home or cosplaying his children’s favourite characters. Now, he is trying his hand at basketball.

Ever since the tennis tour came to a halt, the world number one has kept himself busy with fighting the pandemic and pondering over how the lower-ranked players can be helped with a relief fund.

To blow some steam off, the 33-year-old recently tweeted a video of him dribbling with the basketball and making an impressive shot at a court. “Am I ready for a 1:1 @KingJames?” asked Djokovic, tagging NBA star LeBron James in his tweet.

James, a three-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, was quick to reply praising the Serbian’s efforts. “Ha! I’m going to say I think you are!! Beautiful follow-thru on that shot buddy!” James wrote.

Earlier, Djokovic broke down in tears while hosting a charity event at his tennis complex in Belgrade. Although he missed out on the Adria Tour final, he said that he got “overwhelmed by emotion” because it all reminded him of childhood.

The event had suffered a setback last Saturday when the planned Montenegro leg of the four-nation tour was cancelled over the Covid-19 safety protocol rules.

On the other hand, Djokovic has expressed his displeasure of having to participate in the US Open, which is set to be played behind closed doors in August, because the rules are too ‘extreme’ and ‘rigorous’.

