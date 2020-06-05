‘Novak Djokovic has time on his side to break Grand Slam record’: Ana Ivanovic

Novak Djokovic is three behind Roger Federer’s all-time Grand Slam record of 20 wins. (Source: File Photo) Novak Djokovic is three behind Roger Federer’s all-time Grand Slam record of 20 wins. (Source: File Photo)

For the better part of two decades, the ‘Big Three’ — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic — has dominated the world of tennis, winning a total of 46 Grand Slams amongst them.

For years, the trio has been locked in a tight battle, but former world number one Ana Ivanovic believes that her compatriot Djokovic might break Federer’s all-time record of 20 Grand Slams.

Before the sporting world went into lockdown mode, Djokovic was having a dream start to the year. He lifted the ATP Cup with Serbia, won a record-extending eighth Australian Open title, and then completed a fifth triumph at the Dubai Tennis Championships, extending his unbeaten run to 21 matches.

“Probably because he has time on his side. He still definitely has at least two years left to do that and that’s one of his big goals,” said Ivanovic in an interview with Eurosport.

Ivanovic, the winner of the 2008 French Open, recalled how she and Djokovic grew up playing together in Serbia. “We grew up in Serbia together and we started playing tennis at similar times — me a year later. Over the years, he had his own path and I had my path, but what he has achieved is really amazing,” she concluded.

Even Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic feels that the 17-time Grand Slam winner will eventually overtake Federer’s tally of 20 Grand Slams. Djokovic and Nadal have shared the last eight Grand Slam titles between themselves, whereas Federer’s last Grand Slam was the 2018 Australian Open.

“In my opinion, Novak is the best and he is the only one who can win a calendar Grand Slam. If he’s healthy, I think he’ll break that [Federer’s] record,” said Ivanisevic in an interview with Nova TV.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think Federer will win any more Grand Slam, because he certainly won’t come back younger. But he should not be written off.”

