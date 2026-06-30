Djokovic’s quip at engaged couple during Wimbledon: ‘Want invitation to wedding’

Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures during the men's singles against Yibing Wu of China at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Novak Djokovic had a funny but heartwarming exchange with a couple during his Wimbledon opening round match on Monday. After the 1st set, which Djkovic won vs Wu Yibing, an audience member proposed to his partner who said yes and the crowd cheered in approval.

Djokovic saw the gesture and gave a thumbs up to them before quipping “I want an invitation to the wedding,” which sent every body, including the commentators in splits.

Seven-time champion Djokovic also had Bad Bunny cheering him on during a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory over 102nd-ranked Yibing that ended with the retractable roof closed and the lights turned on due to darkness. Djokovic improved to a perfect 21-0 in the opening round at Wimbledon.