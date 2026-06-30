Djokovic’s quip at engaged couple during Wimbledon: ‘Want invitation to wedding’

Seven-time champion Djokovic also had Bad Bunny cheering him on during a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory over 102nd-ranked Yibing.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Jun 30, 2026 06:58 PM IST
Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures during the men's singles against Yibing Wu of China at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures during the men's singles against Yibing Wu of China at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
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Novak Djokovic had a funny but heartwarming exchange with a couple during his Wimbledon opening round match on Monday. After the 1st set, which Djkovic won vs Wu Yibing, an audience member proposed to his partner who said yes and the crowd cheered in approval.

Djokovic saw the gesture and gave a thumbs up to them before quipping “I want an invitation to the wedding,” which sent every body, including the commentators in splits.

Seven-time champion Djokovic also had Bad Bunny cheering him on during a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 victory over 102nd-ranked Yibing that ended with the retractable roof closed and the lights turned on due to darkness. Djokovic improved to a perfect 21-0 in the opening round at Wimbledon.

Still fiercely competitive at the age of 39, Djokovic is looking to equal Roger Federer’s tally at the All England Club and go past Margaret Court in the all-time list of Grand Slam titles, ⁠and ​he showed flair and fight to stay on track.

“It’s better when you win in the end. It’s not the first time I’m showing and talking about the significance of Wimbledon in my career and my life,” Djokovic said, before talking about playing under the Centre Court roof and lights after two sets.

“It felt really challenging today, Wu deserves a round ​of ​applause for his incredible performance. As for how I’m feeling, I’m ⁠feeling happy but not the freshest I guess. It didn’t feel like the first round to be honest.

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“It felt like we played two different matches; one with the open ‌roof and the closed roof. It affects the conditions and the moisture of the grass. It becomes more slippery, so you have to adjust and adapt to that but it’s not easy because once you’re in the point you want to give your best.

“He put me under a lot of pressure. I’ve never faced him before; I knew that he loves hitting the ball very flat and very aggressively from the back of the court and he loves protecting the line.”

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