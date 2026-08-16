Djokovic falls and vomits in heat in Cincinnati defeat, reveals health issue

Djokovic took a medical timeout during the second set and appeared to vomit into his towel after dropping to his knees before eventually losing the match 2-6, 4-6, 4-6 to the 50th-ranked Tirante.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readAug 16, 2026 08:37 AM IST
Novak Djokovic struggled in the heat during his Cincinnati Open round two defeat. (Reuters Photo)Novak Djokovic struggled in the heat during his Cincinnati Open round two defeat. (Reuters Photo)
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Novak Djokovic struggled with the severe heat conditions as he suffered a second-round defeat to Argentina’s Thiago Tirante at the Cincinnati Open on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Djokovic took a medical timeout during the second set and appeared to vomit into his towel after dropping to his knees before eventually losing the match 2-6, 4-6, 4-6 to the 50th-ranked Tirante. “This is the best win of my career,” said the Argentine. “I managed the nerves of playing a legend like Novak. It was all so much pressure.”

Djokovic was making his first appearance since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semi-finals in June. The 24-time Major winner revealed that a recurring health condition is exacerbated in severe heat and humidity, causing him discomfort.

“Congrats to my opponent,” he said. “It was not an enjoyable match for me, for sure. The way I felt. Not the first and I guess not the last time, but it is what it is.”

“It’s just a condition that I have, health-wise, that has been bothering me for the past couple of years. [It causes] a lot of issues, especially when it is humid and it is hot,” he added. “I did anticipate it [would be humid], but there are all these things, like nerves and everything involved that makes it worse, and that’s what happened.”

Djokovic had never failed to reach at least the last 32 of the tournament since his first appearance in 2005. The Serbian expressed uncertainty over his return to the tournament next year.

“I certainly hope so, but it looks more likely not, unfortunately. But let’s see what the future brings.”

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