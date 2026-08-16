Djokovic falls and vomits in heat in Cincinnati defeat, reveals health issue

Novak Djokovic struggled with the severe heat conditions as he suffered a second-round defeat to Argentina’s Thiago Tirante at the Cincinnati Open on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Djokovic took a medical timeout during the second set and appeared to vomit into his towel after dropping to his knees before eventually losing the match 2-6, 4-6, 4-6 to the 50th-ranked Tirante. “This is the best win of my career,” said the Argentine. “I managed the nerves of playing a legend like Novak. It was all so much pressure.”

Djokovic was making his first appearance since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon semi-finals in June. The 24-time Major winner revealed that a recurring health condition is exacerbated in severe heat and humidity, causing him discomfort.