Novak Djokovic extends winning streak to 11 matches, Iga Swiatek rolls into WTA semifinals

Defending champion Novak Djokovic extended his winning streak to eleven matches after he defeated Russia’s Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-1 in a repeat of the 2018 final at the Paris Masters on Thursday.

It was a commanding performance from the Serb, who raced into a 3-0 lead in the first set, and even after being pegged back, he hit 17 winners and fashioned eight break point opportunities, converting four, to wrap up a routine win that lasted just under an hour and a half.

Djokovic remains unvaccinated against Covid-19, which has prevented him from playing a full schedule of tournaments this year, and plummeted his stock in the world rankings. He is now ranked seventh in the world. His form, however, has shown no signs of letting up. The last time Djokovic lost a tour-level match was the French Open quarterfinal at the hands of Rafael Nadal, and after his break from tennis following his Wimbledon triumph, he has won titles in Tel Aviv and Astana.

With both Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal falling early in the event, the Serb is the odds-on favourite to defend his title in Paris and head to the ATP Finals in full flow. He takes on Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti in the quarterfinal.

On the other side of the draw, Carlos Alcaraz, defeated Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal match against fellow promising teenager Holger Rune. Alcaraz looked in control throughout the game, even after he saw an early lead slip in the second set. The Spaniard is looking for one final flourish in Paris and later at the Finals, to cap off a landmark year that has seen him win his first Grand Slam and become the first teenager to become the men’s World No. 1.

A meeting with the in-form Felix Auger-Aliassime could be up next, if he gets past Rune. Auger-Aliassime has won 15 consecutive matches – and three titles – and takes on Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals.

Iga Swiatek keeps dominance alive at WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Caroline Garcia, of France, during round-robin play on day four of the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Swiatek won the match. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a shot to Caroline Garcia, of France, during round-robin play on day four of the WTA Finals tennis tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Swiatek won the match. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

At the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, United States, Iga Swiatek has reached the semifinals of the event relatively undisturbed. The most dominant women’s player, the World No. 1 defeated Caroline Garcia 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals without losing a match, dropping just 10 games along the way. Garcia is the only player at the Finals to have defeated Swiatek this year, at the Poland Open no less, but the Pole’s form on Thursday proved too much.

In the first group, Swiatek will be joined in the semifinals by the winner of the shootout between Daria Kasatkina and Garcia on Saturday. Both local favourites – Coco Gauff and Jessica P.egula – are out of the running in the singles as well as the doubles, where they partner each other.

In the second group, Maria Sakkari’s back-to-back wins sees her clinch the top spot, while both Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur remain in the running for the second spot, and right to play Swiatek, in the semifinals.