‘Stupidity, irresponsibility’: Nick Kyrgios, Andy Murray slam Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic continues to draw criticism from the world of tennis and beyond a day after confirming he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Some of the top tennis players in the world have tested positive for the virus over the past few days after participating in the Adria Tour, an exhibition tennis tournament organised by world No. 1 Djokovic. Videos that have surfaced show minimum social distancing measures, packed venues, and player trips to night clubs and basketball courts.

Nick Kyrgios, whose own behaviour on court has often come under focus, has made a series of tweets against Djokovic’s ‘bone-headed’ decision. On Tuesday, he tweeted a video of Djokovic and others from the tournament partying and dancing, in breach of social distancing norms, saying nothing he has done in his colourful career can match what Djokovic and the players who responded to his invitation have done.

“Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid – 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ – this takes the cake,” he wrote.

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid – 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ – this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

“How dumb can they all be,” was one of the replies that he retweeted.

Andy Murray, who also made his return to the court on Tuesday, in an exhibition tournament in London, which has far stricter social distancing protocol in place, hit out at the Adria Tour initiative, saying it has given tennis a bad image.

“It’s not surprising how many people have tested positive after seeing some of the images of the players’ party and the kids’ day. There was no social distancing in place,” he said after his match.

“I don’t think it (Adria Tour) has been a great look for tennis. Coronavirus doesn’t care about who we are or what we do. We need to respect it and respect the rules,” he said.

Naomi Osaka made a cryptic tweet in reaction to news of Djokovic’s positive test, though she tweeted a little later: “hope everyone feels better”.

“Yikes… this is not good and it’s a pattern… Hope Novak will be ok of course! What now, US Open? Roland Garros? We have a lot of work to do…” tennis legend Martina Navratilova tweeted.

“I sum it up as a horror show,” Bruno Soares, a member of the ATP Player Council, of which Djokovic is president, said in an interview with the Brazilian news outlet GloboEsporte. “Enormous irresponsibility and huge immaturity. They were totally careless, and it’s difficult for me to find the words.”

This pic is from a week ago. Both Jokic and Djokovic tested positive for covid-19 today pic.twitter.com/cTwEsWB4Bp — Dr. Guru (@DrGuru23) June 23, 2020

Serbia’s biggest NBA star Nikola Jokic also tested positive on Tuesday, a week after he had been pictured with Djokovic on the sidelines of the exhibition event.

