Novak Djokovic becomes 1st player to win 80 matches in all four Grand Slams

Novak Djokovic became the first player in history to win 80 matches in all four Grand Slams when he defeated Kwon Soon-woo 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court on Monday for his 80th win in Wimbledon.

“At this stage of my career, I try to play my best tennis at the Grand Slams and really deliver on the most significant courts in history. Now that we have gotten to 80 [wins at Wimbledon], let’s get to a 100,” Djokovic said.

“This sport has given me everything. I owe a lot to this sport and I love it still with all my heart. I have a lot of passion for it and I am as dedicated as anybody out there. I am not one of the youngsters anymore and a lot of things have changed but the love and flame for this sport still burns in me. I’ve said this a few times before, but this court has always been special for me. It’s always been the court where I dreamed of playing and winning and all my childhood dreams came true on this court,” he said.

“It’s an absolute honor and pleasure to come back,” he said before signing off.

On Monday, Djkovic overcame the 81st-ranked Korean Kwon Soon-woo to reach the Wimbledon second round. The defending champion, bidding for his fourth Wimbledon title in a row, looked out-of-sorts at times against Kwon, even dropping a set to his opponent.

The quest for title number seven is off to a successful start for @DjokerNole#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/CC92zySTbX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 27, 2022

The Korean broke Djokovic’s serve in the fourth game of the second set and went on to win it with a drop-shot and a big serve. But the Serb recovered quickly and took control of the match and successfully entered the next round.

Djokovic was playing for the first time since losing to Rafael Nadal last month in the French Open quarterfinals.