Novak Djokovic defeats Tsitsipas for 10th Australian Open title, 22nd Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic outclassed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday and claimed his 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall.

With this win, Djokovic has returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings and his winning streak at the hard-court tournament now reads a stunning 28 matches.

After not being allowed to compete in the Australian Open a year ago after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19, the 35-year-old has made an incredible comeback.

Djokovic’s 10th trophy in Australia adds to the record he already held. His 22 major championships — which include seven from Wimbledon, three from the U.S. Open and two from the French Open — are tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis.

This was also the 93rd ATP tour-level title for Djokovic, allowing the 35-year-old from Serbia to break a tie with Nadal for the fourth-most. Jimmy Connors holds that mark, at 109.

Djokovic was participating in his 33rd major final, Tsitsipas in his second — and the 24-year-old from Greece’s other one also ended in a loss to Djokovic, at the 2021 French Open.

“He’s the greatest that has ever held a tennis racket,” Tsitsipas said after the game.