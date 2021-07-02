Djokovic beats qualifier Kudla at Wimbledon

July 2, 2021 11:53:01 pm
Novak Djokovic improved to 17-0 in Grand Slam matches this year by beating American qualifier Denis Kudla in the third round at Wimbledon, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7).
The top-ranked Djokovic has also won 17 consecutive matches at Wimbledon, where he is the two-time defending champion.
He double-faulted on his first two service points in the tiebreaker but then took advantage of several shaky Kudla forehands to close out the win.
Djokovic had 28 unforced errors after committing only six in the second round. His opponent Monday will be No. 17-seeded Cristian Garon of Chile, who beat Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-