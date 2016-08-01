Novak Djokovic beats Kei Nishikori in Rogers Cup final

Novak Djokovic seized the opening set in just over 30 minutes. (Source: AP) Novak Djokovic seized the opening set in just over 30 minutes. (Source: AP)

World number one Novak Djokovic put his Wimbledon disappointed in the rear view mirror as he defeated Japan’s Kei Nishikori 6-3 7-5 to capture the final of the Rogers Cup in Toronto on Sunday.

In his first tournament since an upset third round loss to Sam Querrey on the grass of Wimbledon four weeks ago, Djokovic returned to his winning ways and became the first four-time winner of the Rogers Cup.

The 29-year-old Serb seized the opening set in just over 30 minutes, and then had to dig deep during a spirited back and forth in the final stages of the hardcourt match.

The latest victory was a 30th ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title for Djokovic, who also has 12 grand slam titles, including this year’s French Open and Australian Open.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App