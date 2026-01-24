Australian Open controversy: Djokovic almost disqualified after ball-girl incident ‘Calm down you jerk’ is his message to himself

Novak Djokovic reached the fourth round on Saturday with a straight-sets win over Botic van de Zandschulp, registering the 400th Grand Slam match victory of his career, though the milestone came with a moment of controversy.
The Serb prevailed 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) but avoided potential trouble in the second set when a ball he struck in frustration flew close to a ball girl at the net. Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open in 2020 for a similar incident involving a line judge and has since been involved in several near-misses.
“I apologise for that. It wasn’t necessary,” Djokovic said. “It was the heat of the moment. I was lucky, and I’m sorry if I caused any distress.”
Djokovic Ball Kid pic.twitter.com/1EZAlYo74p
— highlightstennis (@highlightstenis) January 24, 2026
Playing the evening session in humid conditions under the closed roof, Djokovic took early control, sealing the first set with a crisp backhand winner. After briefly losing momentum, he regrouped to break early in the second as Van de Zandschulp’s resistance faded.
Djokovic required medical attention for a foot blister after slipping late in the match but recovered from a break deficit in the third set and closed out the contest in a tie-break. The win was his 102nd at the tournament, drawing him level with six-time champion Roger Federer for most victories at the season’s opening major.
The 38-year-old will face either 16th seed Jakub Mensik or Ethan Quinn next.
La disqualification de Djokovic lors de l’US Open 2020
Scène surréaliste lorsque Djokovic a envoyé, sans faire exprès, une balle sur une juge de ligne.
Disqualification face à Carreno-Busta, alors qu’il était le grand favoris du tournoi.pic.twitter.com/Cc30ukXYV4
— TennisTemple (@tennistemple) August 23, 2025
Reflecting on his career, Djokovic acknowledged his struggles with on-court emotions. Asked what advice he would give his younger self, he replied: “Calm down you Jerk!.”
“I’ve often been too tense,” he said. “Patience and trusting the process are crucial, along with having the right people around you. Chemistry and a good atmosphere matter — that’s where positive energy and strong performances come from.”
The ball girl’s quick reactions may have saved Djokovic. Had she been hit, tournament referee Wayne McKewen would have had serious grounds on which to default Djokovic.