Australian Open controversy: Djokovic almost disqualified after ball-girl incident ‘Calm down you jerk’ is his message to himself

Novak Djokovic prevailed 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) but avoided potential trouble in the second set when a ball he struck in frustration flew close to a ball girl at the net.

Novak Djokovic reacts during his third round match against Botic van de Zandschulp at the Australian Open 2026. (PHOTO: AP)Novak Djokovic reacts during his third round match against Botic van de Zandschulp at the Australian Open 2026. (PHOTO: AP)

Novak Djokovic reached the fourth round on Saturday with a straight-sets win over Botic van de Zandschulp, registering the 400th Grand Slam match victory of his career, though the milestone came with a moment of controversy.

The Serb prevailed 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) but avoided potential trouble in the second set when a ball he struck in frustration flew close to a ball girl at the net. Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open in 2020 for a similar incident involving a line judge and has since been involved in several near-misses.

“I apologise for that. It wasn’t necessary,” Djokovic said. “It was the heat of the moment. I was lucky, and I’m sorry if I caused any distress.”

WATCH | Novak Djokovic struck the ball in frustration that flew close to a ball girl at Australian Open 2026

Playing the evening session in humid conditions under the closed roof, Djokovic took early control, sealing the first set with a crisp backhand winner. After briefly losing momentum, he regrouped to break early in the second as Van de Zandschulp’s resistance faded.

Djokovic required medical attention for a foot blister after slipping late in the match but recovered from a break deficit in the third set and closed out the contest in a tie-break. The win was his 102nd at the tournament, drawing him level with six-time champion Roger Federer for most victories at the season’s opening major.

The 38-year-old will face either 16th seed Jakub Mensik or Ethan Quinn next.

WATCH | Novak Djokovic was disqualified from US Open 2020 after hitting the ball in frustration to a judge

Reflecting on his career, Djokovic acknowledged his struggles with on-court emotions. Asked what advice he would give his younger self, he replied: “Calm down you Jerk!.”

“I’ve often been too tense,” he said. “Patience and trusting the process are crucial, along with having the right people around you. Chemistry and a good atmosphere matter — that’s where positive energy and strong performances come from.”

The ball girl’s quick reactions may have saved Djokovic. Had she been hit, tournament referee Wayne McKewen would have had serious grounds on which to default Djokovic.

 

