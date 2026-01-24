Australian Open controversy: Djokovic almost disqualified after ball-girl incident ‘Calm down you jerk’ is his message to himself

Novak Djokovic reacts during his third round match against Botic van de Zandschulp at the Australian Open 2026. (PHOTO: AP)

Novak Djokovic reached the fourth round on Saturday with a straight-sets win over Botic van de Zandschulp, registering the 400th Grand Slam match victory of his career, though the milestone came with a moment of controversy.

The Serb prevailed 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) but avoided potential trouble in the second set when a ball he struck in frustration flew close to a ball girl at the net. Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open in 2020 for a similar incident involving a line judge and has since been involved in several near-misses.

“I apologise for that. It wasn’t necessary,” Djokovic said. “It was the heat of the moment. I was lucky, and I’m sorry if I caused any distress.”