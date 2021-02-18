scorecardresearch
Australian Open 2021: Novak Djokovic ends qualifier Aslan Karatsev’s golden run

Novak Djokovic was broken twice by Aslan Karatsev in one of the more improbable semi-final matchups at a Grand Slam, but progressed to the final with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win.

By: Reuters | Melbourne |
February 18, 2021 4:42:56 pm
Novak Djokovic in action during the 2021 Australian Open semi-final. (Twitter/AusOpen)

Defending champion Novak Djokovic ended the remarkable run of Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev to ease into his ninth Australian Open final with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 win on Thursday.

In one of the more improbable semi-final matchups at a Grand Slam, Djokovic was broken twice by the world number 114 Karatsev but ensured there would be no Russian revolution under the lights of Rod Laver Arena.

As a long tournament took its toll on Karatsev, Djokovic raised his game in the third set and sealed the win with an ace to trigger a roaring ovation from Serbian fans in the crowd.

Djokovic will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final.

