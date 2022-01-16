scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Must Read

Novak Djokovic allowed to compete at Roland Garros despite tougher new rules

In addition, a negative Covid report or report declaring recent recovery from the virus no will no longer be considered as proof of the holder being virus-free, as reported by Deutsche Welle.

Written by Shahid Judge |
Updated: January 16, 2022 6:39:33 pm
Novak Djokovic, Covid 19, Vaccine Pass, Covid 19 Novak Djokovic, Novak Djokovic Covid 19, sports news, indian expressDefending champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic practices on Margaret Court Arena.(Source: AP)

The French National Assembly has approved the introduction of a new ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Pass,’ which came into effect on January 15. Essentially, the new rules declare that people aged 12 and above are no longer considered fully vaccinated if their last dose was received seven months ago. A ‘fully vaccinated’ person hereon will be considered as someone who has received a booster dose. Only such people will be allowed access to bars and restaurants, etc.

In Premium |Rabada vs Kohli duel brings back memories of the classic Tendulkar vs Steyn face-off

In addition, a negative Covid report or report declaring recent recovery from the virus no will no longer be considered as proof of the holder being virus-free, as reported by Deutsche Welle. These changes were made by the Emmanuel Macron government to dissuade unvaccinated people from their anti-vax stance.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Furthermore, unvaccinated foreigners travelling to France will have to isolate for 10 days upon arrival. However, in an interview with FranceInfo radio on January 7, French Sports Minister Roxane Maracineanu claimed that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at the French Open in May, and will not be subject to the quarantine requirements even if he is unvaccinated.

“He would not follow the same organisational arrangements as those who are vaccinated. But he will nonetheless be able to compete because the protocols, the health bubble, allows it.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Virat Kohli test
Virat Kohli steps down as India Test captain after 7 years
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 16: Latest News