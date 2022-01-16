Novak Djokovic allowed to compete at Roland Garros despite tougher new rules

The French National Assembly has approved the introduction of a new ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Pass,’ which came into effect on January 15. Essentially, the new rules declare that people aged 12 and above are no longer considered fully vaccinated if their last dose was received seven months ago. A ‘fully vaccinated’ person hereon will be considered as someone who has received a booster dose. Only such people will be allowed access to bars and restaurants, etc.

In addition, a negative Covid report or report declaring recent recovery from the virus no will no longer be considered as proof of the holder being virus-free, as reported by Deutsche Welle. These changes were made by the Emmanuel Macron government to dissuade unvaccinated people from their anti-vax stance.

Furthermore, unvaccinated foreigners travelling to France will have to isolate for 10 days upon arrival. However, in an interview with FranceInfo radio on January 7, French Sports Minister Roxane Maracineanu claimed that Novak Djokovic will be allowed to defend his title at the French Open in May, and will not be subject to the quarantine requirements even if he is unvaccinated.

“He would not follow the same organisational arrangements as those who are vaccinated. But he will nonetheless be able to compete because the protocols, the health bubble, allows it.”