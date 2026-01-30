What’s a 53-year-old record that Novak Djokovic broke with his fighting win over world number two Jannik Sinner in Australian Open

With his 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over world number two Jannik Sinner in the semi-finals of the Australian Open at the Rod Laver Arena, 24-time grand slam winner Novak Djokovic made his way towards adding his 11th Australian Open Trophy in his cabinet. The world number four, who will now face world number Carlos Alcaraz in the final on Sunday, has also broken the record for the oldest man in the Open Era to reach the Australian Open final. Australian tennis great Ken Roswell was 37 years two months and one day old when he won the 1972 Australian Open title with a 7–6, 6–3, 7–5 win over Mal Anderson. As Djokovic fought his way hard to win against Sinner in a five-set semi-final lasting for four hours and nine-minute and will now face world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the final on Sunday.

In 2012, Djokovic had emerged as the winner in the Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal in a match lasting for five hour and 53 minutes – the longest Grand Slam final of all time. Following his win over Sinner on Friday, the Serbian world number four shared how Friday’s win brought back memories of the 2021 final and how it brought out the best from him.

“I am lost for words right now, to be honest. It feels surreal to be honest. Playing for over four hours, it is nearly 2 am. Reminiscing about 2012 when I played Rafa in the final and that was almost six hours. The level of intensity and the quality of tennis was extremely high and I knew that was the only way for me to win tonight against him. He won the past five matches against me. He had my mobile number, so I had to change my number for tonight. Jokes aside, I told him at the net, thanks for having me at least one [win]. I have tremendous respect for him, an incredible player. He pushes you to the very limit, which is what he did tonight to me, so he deserves a great round of applause… Tonight has been one of the best nights, if not the best night, atmosphere and support-wise, I have had in Australia,” shared Djokovic post his win.

The 24-time grand slam winner has not won a grand slam title since he won the 2023 US Open. The last time Djokovic had reached a grand slam final was in the 2024 Wimbledon where he had lost against Alcaraz. Friday’s match was also the first five-set match for the Serbian since he won 6-1, 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 against Francisco Cerundolo in the 2024 French Open final.

Friday also saw both the men’s semi-finals lasting for five sets with world number one Carlos Alcaraz prevailing over world number three Alexander Zverev with a 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5 win. Sunday’s final will be Djokovic’s 38th grand slam final. It will also be the tenth time that Djokovic will be facing Alcaraz in his career with the Serbian leading with five wins against Alcaraz’s four wins. The last time Djokovic and Alcaraz faced each other in a grand slam final was in Wimbledon in 2024, when Alcaraz won 6–2, 6–2, 7–6(7–4). Post his win on Friday, Djokovic shared about watching the semi-final between Alcaraz and Zverev and how he had met Carlos after the Spaniard’s match and how he is looking forward to seeing him. “I did watch (Alcaraz-Zverev). I was very eager to get out on the court. What an incredible match. We tried to match that quality and intensity, but credit to both of those guys, battling it out. I saw Carlos after the match and he told me ‘I am sorry to delay the start of your match’, and I told him I am an old man and I need to go earlier to sleep. I am looking forward to seeing him in a few days.” said Djokovic.

Djokovic also shared how he has to come back in two days to fight against Alcaraz to get a chance to win his 25th grand slam. “It already feels like winning tonight, but I know I will have to come back in a couple of days and fight the number 1 in the world. I hope I have enough gas to stay toe-to-toe with him, that is my desire,” said the Serbian.