Novak Djokovic: 310 weeks as No.1, level with Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic has spent most of his career chasing after the other members of the Big 3 – Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The 18-time Grand Slam champion still trails his older competitors’ tally of 20 Majors each, but on Monday he leveled Federer’s record for most weeks spent as World No 1.

The 33-year-old Serbian has now spent 310 weeks, over five stints, as the highest-ranked men’s player in the world since the ATP adopted a computerized ranking system in 1973. He reached the summit for the first time back when he was 24, on July 4, 2011, and has since entered a largely three-way tussle over the spot with Nadal and Federer – save for the 41 weeks Andy Murray had occupied the spot.

In this Golden Generation of men’s tennis, Djokovic may well be the one to eventually finish with the most Grand Slam titles when the Big 3 eventually retire. He still has to wait a bit to overcome that deficit, but along with a host of other records he holds, he now has the joint-longest serving World No 1.

Here are some of his other records.

Winning all Elite titles

In the tennis circuit, the ‘Elite’ events consist of the four Grand Slams, the ATP Tour Finals at the end of the year, and the nine ATP 1000 Masters events. Djokovic so far is the only player to have won each of the 14 Elite events.

Career Golden Masters, twice

Djokovic is the only men’s player to have won all the nine Masters events (Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Rome, Madrid, Montreal/Toronto, Cincinnati, Shanghai, and Paris) and the year-ending Tour Finals – a Career Golden Masters. At the Cincinnati event he won in 2020 – which was temporarily shifted to New York due to the COVID-19 pandemic – he became the only one to have achieved the feat twice.

Meanwhile, Federer has never won the title in Monte Carlo and Rome, and Nadal hasn’t won at Miami, Shanghai, Paris and the year-ender. By winning the Cincinnati event last year, Djokovic also broke Nadal’s record of 35 Masters Titles. The Serbian is currently on 36.

Holding all Slams on 3 surfaces

Since Rod Laver won all four Slams in a single year, 1969, Djokovic has been the only male player to hold all four Slams at the same time. However, the Serbian is the only player to have done it on three different surfaces (both the Australian and American Slams were played on grass courts during Laver’s time). Starting with winning Wimbledon in 2015, Djokovic went on to earn his second title at the US Open in the same year, won the Australian Open in 2016 and then his first and only French Open title in 2016.

30 consecutive Slam matches

Starting from his straight-sets win over Philipp Kohlschreiber at Wimbledon in 2015 to his third-round loss to Sam Querrey at the same event the following year, Djokovic set a record of winning 30 consecutive Grand Slam matches.

Grand Slam match wins

Djokovic is the only player to have won over 72 matches at each of the four Grand Slams. He’s won 82 at the Australian Open (including nine titles), 74 at the French Open (winning the 2016 edition), 72 at Wimbledon (with five titles) and 75 at the US Open (with titles in 2011, 2015 and 2018). In comparison, Nadal and Federer’s numbers are 69 and 102 at Australian Open, 100 and 70 at Roland Garros, 53 and 101 at Wimbledon and 64 and 89 at the US Open respectively.