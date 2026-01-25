On this day: When Novak Djokovic made 100 unforced errors — and still won — at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic reacts during his marathon five-set win over Gilles Simon at the 2016 Australian Open — a match where he produced 100 unforced errors. (AP Photo)

Novak Djokovic has looked spectacularly flawless so far at Melbourne Park this week as he bids for a 25th Grand Slam on his most successful surface — his beloved “Happy Slam,” the Australian Open.

The 24-time major champion, who earlier this week became the first man to reach 100 Australian Open wins, is pitted against Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday. Things were far from smooth sailing at the same venue, exactly 10 years ago, on January 24, 2016. He would falter and flounder with an unusual century against his name and yet not surrender!

Djokovic dug a grave for himself that afternoon. Entering the 2016 Australian Open as the reigning champion and world No. 1, he had cruised through the first three rounds without dropping a set. Then came Frenchman Gilles Simon. What followed was a four-hour-and-32-minute war that pushed Djokovic to the brink. Simon’s relentless defence and Djokovic’s increasingly faulty batch of drop shots dragged the contest into a fifth set — and into the history books for all the wrong reasons.