Toggle Menu
Nottingham Open: Donna Vekic wins 12 consecutive games to reach finalhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/nottingham-open-tennis-croatian-donna-vekic-wins-12-consecutive-games-to-reach-final-5782975/

Nottingham Open: Donna Vekic wins 12 consecutive games to reach final

Croatian Donna Vekic reached the final of the weather-hit Nottingham Open grasscourt event on Saturday as she came from a set down to win 12 consecutive games against German Tatjana Maria.

tennis news, Donna Vekic, Nottingham Open, Tatjana Maria, grass court tennis, tennis tournament, sports news, indian express
Croatia’s Donna Vekic in action during her semifinal match against Germany’s Tatjana Maria. (Reuters)

Croatian Donna Vekic reached the final of the weather-hit Nottingham Open grasscourt event on Saturday as she came from a set down to win 12 consecutive games against German Tatjana Maria.

Vekic, the second seed, lost a tight opener before storming to a 5-7 6-0 6-0 victory.

What was perhaps more remarkable than the turnaround in Vekic’s fortunes, was the fact that it was the first match she had completed on grass all week.

Five days of rain has wrought havoc with the schedule throughout the week, forcing most of the matches to be played on indoor hardcourts rather than the lawns.

Advertising

Even when Vekic led 5-0 in the decider there was another rain interruption but she returned to complete the win.

“I’m super happy to be back in the final, and finally completed a match on grass as well,” Vekic, champion in 2017, said. “That was really fun, to be out there playing again. I’m really looking forward to tomorrow.

“It’s definitely been a crazy week for everyone,” the 22-year-old added.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

She will face either French top seed Caroline Garcia or American Jennifer Brady in Sunday’s final, although they will have to return to court in the morning after yet more rain fell to suspend play in their semi-final on Saturday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Norway Chess: Viswanathan Anand joint seventh after losing to Levon Aronian
2 Tyson Fury stays unbeaten, stops Tom Schwarz late second round
3 Watch: Canada book last-16 spot in FIFA World Cup