‘Not a drama’: Rafael Nadal backs Carlos Alcaraz in Australian Open final but lauds ‘very competitive’ Novak Djokovic

With Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz finding themselves back on a collision course in a Grand Slam final, 22-time major winner Rafael Nadal has made his assessment of Sunday’s blockbuster Australian Open 2026 final.

Nadal, who has flown into Melbourne ahead of the finale at the Rod Laver Arena, backed his compatriot Alcaraz, even as he lavished praise on Djokovic’s longevity to take on Alcaraz and world no. 2 Jannik Sinner at the top of men’s tennis at the age of 38. Djokovic edged past Sinner in a gruelling semi-final that went the distance, breaking a losing streak of five games to reach a record 11th final at the Australian Open.

Djokovic is bidding to become the oldest man to win the men’s title while also aiming for the elusive 25th Grand Slam, enabling him to go past Margaret Court’s 24 titles.

“I really believe that he [Djokovic] is here for one simple reason – because if I don’t get injured, probably I will be here playing, too,” said Nadal, who won his penultimate Slam in Melbourne in 2022.

Great to see @RafaelNadal back at the Australian Open for the first time since his retirement to mark Kia’s 25th anniversary as a long-standing AO major partner. Federer, Djokovic and now Nadal … it’s been a phenomenal AO. pic.twitter.com/D2Y57Otce1 — Craig Tiley (@CraigTiley) January 31, 2026

“When you like to do this thing, if you are not injured and if you are not, I mean, super tired mentally, why wouldn’t you be here?

“I think it’s a positive example of commitment, of resilience … I mean, Novak, for obvious reasons, he’s not at his prime, but he is still very, very competitive at an age that is difficult to be very competitive. So, full respect.”

Nadal, however, believed that Alcaraz would stand a better chance come Sunday, even as he was battling cramps during his epic semi-final win over Alexander Zverev, lasting 5 hours and 27, the third-longest match in the Slam’s history.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic’s statement of intent: He has legs, power, abilities to beat his young detractors

Story continues below this ad

“The finals of grand slams, you know, there’s a lot at stake, but it’s no different from, you know, any other big match that I play. I’m sure he will recover even if it has been a long battle, the other semi-final wasn’t a short battle either,” Nadal said.