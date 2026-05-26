Meet Nishesh Basavareddy: Left Stanford, loves chana masala and Allu Arjun films

Two years ago, Nishesh Basavareddy, then 19 years old, left the data science programme at Stanford University to become a tennis professional. That wasn’t a path that children of first-generation Indian immigrants in the United States are known to take.

Despite his outstanding academic record and interest in mathematics, Nishesh thought tennis was his true calling, and his family supported his decision. That call is now paying dividends.

At the French Open on Sunday, the 21-year-old defeated World No. 9 Taylor Fritz 7-6, 7-6, 6-7, 6-1, becoming the first American man to beat a top-10 player at Roland Garros since 2000. This was the first big splash on the international tennis circuit for the Indian-American, currently ranked 148 in the world.

At the Australian Open last year, Nishesh took a set off Novak Djokovic, but lost the match.

After Nishesh Basavareddy, 19, faced some cramping and physical issues, Djokovic raised his level to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. (AP) After Nishesh Basavareddy, 19, faced some cramping and physical issues, Djokovic raised his level to win the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2. (AP)

The Basavareddys have been living in the US since 1999, when Nishesh’s father, Muralikrishna Basavareddy, a mechanical engineer from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, quit his job at Praga Tools to take a leap of faith from Secunderabad to California. His sons – Nishesh and his elder brother Nishanth – were born a few years later, and he encouraged them to take up sports from an early age.

“Nishesh and his brother Nishanth have lived tennis almost every moment of their lives. And we, as parents, did whatever we could to support their dreams. From making an 18-hour car journey to Florida once, to taking flights to the Caribbean to let Nishesh play in tournaments, we just wanted him to chase his dreams,” Muralikrishna, who now works with Toyota in Indiana, tells The Indian Express.

Nishanth recalls the time when they started their tennis journey. “Our father would take us for tennis lessons when Nishesh was four and I was seven. Nishesh was a scorer too, but it was tennis where his interest developed. We played in tennis tournaments together and our father would drive us. Many times, Nishesh would defeat me in matches; we would play doubles too,” says Nishanth, who now travels with his brother.

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When the family relocated to Indiana, Muralikrishna enrolled his sons with noted coach Bryan Smith. This proved to be a decisive move in Nishesh’s career. He started winning tournaments and climbing the ranking ladder on the junior circuit. He won the United States Tennis Association National Winter Championship in 2015 and the Orange Bowl in 2019. The wins made him the No. 3 junior in the US.

Like any pro, his journey, too, had pitfalls. The young champion had to deal with injuries, as well as some travel travails. During the Covid years, Nishesh, then 15, had to travel alone. “When I could not travel, Nishesh would travel with USTA coaches. His bag containing his passport was stolen when he was in the Dominican Republic. Before his new passport was issued, the coaches had to urge the authorities to let them cross the border,” recalls Muralikrishna.

Nishesh Basavareddy serves to Taylor Fritz during their first round men’s singles tennis match at the French Open. (AP Photo) Nishesh Basavareddy serves to Taylor Fritz during their first round men’s singles tennis match at the French Open. (AP Photo)

Indian roots

Nishesh’s mother, Sai Prasanna Basavareddy, shares what he looks forward to when he returns home after a tournament. “He loves chana masala, pani puri and soan papdi. He would like to have that when he returns from Paris,” she says.

Food is not the only desi influence. The brothers grew up watching Telugu and Bollywood movies with subtitles. Nishanth says that Nishesh, who has been taking Telugu classes lately, loves to binge-watch Allu Arjun films. “He is a fan of Allu Arjun’s movies Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Kick. He loves the song Julayi from another Allu Arjun movie.”

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The family also talks about Nishesh’s Stanford years. It was there that he became the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) Fall champion, which paved the way for his pro career. Recalling the important choice that Nishesh had to make, Nishanth says: “He always had interest in math since his junior days, but then had to forego Stanford when he turned pro in 2024.”

While learning the ropes from coach Smith in Indiana, Nishesh met Rajeev Ram, a reputed American tennis player with Indian roots. The winner of six Grand Slam doubles titles and two Olympics doubles medals, Ram later became Nishesh’s guiding light.

“I remember meeting Nishesh for the first time when he was eight or something and was not very imposing physically. But he had this eye for the game… His parents took a lot of pains… like any other Indian-origin parent. When he was having a bad phase in his junior days with injuries, I would visit his home and have a talk with him as well as his parents about how he can also choose some good universities like Stanford. He had two knee injuries in his career but has recovered tremendously,” says Ram, who is competing in doubles at the French Open.

Smith remembers Nishesh’s determination to get back on his feet after going under the knife. “When the knee injuries happened, he would sit on a stool and hit balls, such was his willpower to make a comeback,” he says.

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What about the match against Fritz? “I messaged him after the win that the only thing which was terrible was his French,” says Ram, with a laugh.

If Nishesh wins a few rounds, the quick learner and multi-tasker may even master French clay.