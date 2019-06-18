Toggle Menu
Nick Kyrgios welcomes ‘warrior’ Andy Murray’s returnhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/nick-kyrgios-welcomes-warrior-andy-murrays-return-5786311/

Nick Kyrgios welcomes ‘warrior’ Andy Murray’s return

Australian sensation Nick Kyrgios, who is good friends with Andy Murray, has expressed his pleasure at the Scotsman's return to the Tour following a long injury lay-off.

Andy Murray during practice at Queen’s Club, London. (Action Images via Reuters/Tony O’Brien)

Australian Nick Kyrgios has welcomed Andy Murray’s return to tennis after hip surgery, saying he could not believe his eyes when he ran into the Briton practising at Queens Club on Monday.

Murray, who underwent a hip resurfacing operation five months ago, is making his comeback this week by partnering Feliciano Lopez in the doubles.

“Andy was the first person I saw here, doing his drills,” Kyrgios told reporters ahead of his opening round match against France’s Adrian Mannarino. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“Just to see him back healthy and happy on court is all that matters. He is a warrior. He’s good enough to do damage in doubles, especially with Feliciano. I’d almost pay to watch that match.”

Advertising

Kyrgios has a fractious relationship with a number of senior players on the ATP Tour, including Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal, but shares a warm friendship with Murray.

The Scot has defended Kyrgios on a number of occasions when the younger player ruffled feathers with his on-court behaviour and barbed criticism of his fellow professionals.

Kyrgios said Murray had spoken to him about the possibility of them playing doubles at Wimbledon when they practiced at the All England Club a few weeks ago.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

“I don’t think I want to carry him for Wimbledon dubs – I think he can find someone else to do that for him,” the Australian said with a smile.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 England vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score Online, World Cup 2019: England off to steady start against Afghanistan
2 Afghanistan vs England Live Cricket Streaming Online, ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch AFG vs ENG
3 We need your support: Pakistan players urge fans to not use ‘bad words’ in criticism