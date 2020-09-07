‘Swap me for jokers incident…’: Nick Kyrgios on Djokovic’s US Open disqualification

Nick Kyrgios tweeted a poll asking his followers how many years would he banned if he had hit an official with a ball.

After men’s singles world no 1 ranked Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open for his conduct Sunday, Australian player Nick Kyrgios tweeted a poll asking his followers how many years he would have been banned for if he’d been in the Serbian player’s place.

Kyrgios, who has often made headlines with on-court outbursts and controversies, was among the first players to react to the development.

“Swap me for jokers incident,” he said, using Djokovic’s nickname.”‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat.’ How many years would I be banned for?”

The options he gave for the poll: 5, 10 or 20 years.

Swap me for jokers incident. ‘Accidentally hitting the ball kid in the throat’ how many years would I be banned for? — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 6, 2020

American tennis player Tommy Paul also reacted to Kyrgios’ poll, and wrote that they would have to bail him out of jail for such conduct.

Hahahahahahahaha my goodness https://t.co/xWXCE26AaK — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 7, 2020

This isn’t the first time Kyrgios has had something to say about Djokovic. He had taken a dig at the 17-time Grand Slam winner, when Djokovic revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19 after the Adria Tour exhibition tournament in June.

The Australian had tweeted “Oh Boy.” and later shared a video of the Serb partying with other participants from the tour.

Prayers up to all the players that have contracted Covid – 19. Don’t @ me for anything I’ve done that has been ‘irresponsible’ or classified as ‘stupidity’ – this takes the cake. https://t.co/lVligELgID — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the United States Tennis Association released a statement on Djokovic’s incident and stated that the Serb has apologised for his conduct.

USTA statement on default of Novak Djokovic: pic.twitter.com/dqlt0mokg9 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2020

However, as penalty the ranking points earned by Djokovic at the tournament won’t be counted and he also forfeits the prize money for participating in the tournament.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd