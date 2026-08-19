Nick Kyrgios suspended from tennis after positive cocaine test

Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended from tennis after testing positive for cocaine, with the Australian acknowledging that he made a “huge mistake” and taking full responsibility for the violation.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Kyrgios apologised to his fans, family, sponsors and those close to him. He also expressed particular regret over the example his actions could set for young supporters.

“I made a huge mistake, and I take full responsibility for it,” Kyrgios wrote.

The Australian said the past few years, during which persistent knee and wrist injuries have severely limited his career, had taken a significant toll on him mentally and physically.

“My body hasn’t been able to do what my mind expects it to do,” he wrote, adding that coming to terms with being near the end of his career had been harder than he had imagined.

“None of that excuses what I did,” Kyrgios said.

He added that he would step away from social media and public life for 28 days to focus on his wellbeing.

Kyrgios submitted a sample during the Mallorca Open on June 22 that was found to contain benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine. A World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory confirmed the finding on July 17.

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Cocaine is classified by the World Anti-Doping Agency as both a stimulant and a substance of abuse and is prohibited in competition. Athletes who test positive for substances of abuse can receive reduced sanctions when they establish that the use occurred out of competition and was unrelated to sporting performance.

The fact that Kyrgios’ sample was collected during a tournament does not by itself determine when the cocaine was used or rule out that provision.

The case will now proceed through the anti-doping process, with the eventual sanction to be determined following the relevant proceedings.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said the former world No. 13 has been provisionally suspended since August 4.

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The 31-year-old has the right to appeal against the provisional suspension, although the ITIA said he had not done so as of its announcement. While the suspension remains in place, Kyrgios cannot play, coach at or attend Grand Slam tournaments or events sanctioned by the men’s or women’s professional tours.

Kyrgios has played only four singles matches this season. His latest singles appearance came at the Mallorca Open, where he lost in the first round to fellow Australian Adam Walton. He subsequently played men’s doubles at Wimbledon alongside Alexander Bublik, with the pair losing in the opening round.

Kyrgios has been one of tennis’ most controversial and unpredictable figures. His career has featured repeated disciplinary incidents, including fines for smashing racquets, audible obscenities and confrontations with umpires.

In 2023, he pleaded guilty to one count of common assault arising from a 2021 incident involving an ex-girlfriend, but the ACT Magistrates Court dismissed the charge without recording a conviction. He has also faced criticism for comments described as misogynistic. In 2024, he shared a post by controversial influencer Andrew Tate before later saying he had gone “to all lengths” to distance himself from Tate, who has described himself as a misogynist.

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Kyrgios has also been outspoken about anti-doping cases involving leading players. He criticised the handling of cases involving Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, describing the situation as “disgusting” for tennis.

Away from the court, Kyrgios has been open about his struggles with mental health. He has previously spoken about suicidal thoughts and revealed that he spent time in a psychiatric hospital in London following his 2019 Wimbledon campaign.

Despite the controversies, Kyrgios has enjoyed significant success on court. He has won seven ATP Tour singles titles and reached his only Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon in 2022, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in four sets. He also won the 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles title with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.