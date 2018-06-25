Nick Kyrgios fined for simulating lewd sex act in live broadcast

Nick Kyrgios lost in the semifinals of Queen’s Championship to Marin Cilic. (Source: Reuters) Nick Kyrgios lost in the semifinals of Queen’s Championship to Marin Cilic. (Source: Reuters)

Nick Kyrgios has been fined 15,000 Euros (£13,190) by Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) after making suggestive gestures with a water bottle during the semi-final against Marin Cilic at Queen’s Championship in London. He was then reported for “inappropriate behaviour” by the tournament supervisor Lars Graff.

This is the latest in many bizarre moments in Kyrgios’ career. BBC cameras happened to be focusing on Kyrgios as he sat on his chair at change of ends and picked up on the inexplicable bit of play-acting. He finished with a spray of water before grinning at someone in his players box. The British broadcaster was then forced into issuring an apology to its viewers – incidentally something they had to do for the second time in the week.

Earlier in the week, Kyrgios had unleashed a tirade of “f**ks” during his match against Kyle Edmund which also compelled BBC into apologising. When questioned about the incident in the post-match interview, Kyrgios shot back. “I got a bit tight towards the end of the match, which is normal. Do you swear?” he fired back at media.

Kyrgios’ previous absurd suspensions include the six-month suspended sentence he received in 2015 after making comments about Stan Wawrinka’s girlfriend during a contest, or the “plan of care under the direction of a sports psychologist” that he was required to undergo after tanking in Shanghai in 2016.

