scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Nick Kyrgios emerges as Canadian Open favourite as top 3 seeds crash out early

The Wimbledon finalist is gaining momentum ahead of the US Open, defeating top seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev in three sets in the second round in Montreal.

By: Express News Service |
August 11, 2022 6:54:23 pm
Nick Kyrgios in action on Wednesday against world No.1 Medvedev. (Photo: @atptour/Twitter)

Nick Kyrgios thumped World No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the 2022 Canadian Open. Kyrgios is currently in the form of his life, having reached the final at Wimbledon last month, before kicking off his preparations for the US Open by picking up the ATP 500 title in Washington last week.

The Aussies put up a trademark serving masterclass on Wednesday, failing to concede a single break of serve with 12 aces and a 78% success rate on his first serve.

Medvedev, who also came into the tournament on the back of a triumph in Los Cabos last week, took advantage of a lack of concentration on his opponent’s part in the first-set tiebreak, before facing a huge lapse himself in the beginning of the second set and throughout the third.

With the triumph – which was his first over the World No. 1 in eight years – Kyrgios has now confirmed himself as the one to beat at the Masters 1000 event in Montreal this week, especially following the losses of the other top seeds in the opening stages.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz was downed by America’s Tommy Paul in the second round. The Spanish teenage sensation has quickly risen as one of the best men’s players in the world this year, but after a solid start in his first match in Montreal which saw him go into a set and a break lead, he eventually unravelled, losing control over his serve and groundstrokes to lose the tie 7-6(4), 6-7(7), 3-6.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Elsewhere, 20-year-old Briton Jack Draper took down third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets. Tsitsipas was slow to come out of the gates and his usually reliable forehand leaked one too many errors as he gave up a break in the second set to lose 7-5, 7-6(4).

Kyrgios still has big-serving Hubert Hurkacz in his quarter, and the likes of Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner in the draw.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

The Aussie’s eight-match winning streak has not only established him as the favourite for the Canada Masters, but also as one of the favourites for the US Open in New York next month. A win against compatriot Alex de Minaur next round will confirm him to be seeded at the final Major of the year.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 06:54:23 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

3

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

Featured Stories

What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
Coke Studio Bangla: A lesson in musical diplomacy
Coke Studio Bangla: A lesson in musical diplomacy
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net
Newsmaker | Anubrata Mondal, TMC strongman and artful dodger now in CBI net
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

Premium
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NATO

UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NATO

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO
Exclusive

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO

Premium
Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams announces she will retire soon, says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 11: Latest News