Nick Kyrgios emerges as Canadian Open favourite as top 3 seeds crash out early

Nick Kyrgios thumped World No. 1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev 6-7(1), 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the 2022 Canadian Open. Kyrgios is currently in the form of his life, having reached the final at Wimbledon last month, before kicking off his preparations for the US Open by picking up the ATP 500 title in Washington last week.
The Aussies put up a trademark serving masterclass on Wednesday, failing to concede a single break of serve with 12 aces and a 78% success rate on his first serve.
Medvedev, who also came into the tournament on the back of a triumph in Los Cabos last week, took advantage of a lack of concentration on his opponent’s part in the first-set tiebreak, before facing a huge lapse himself in the beginning of the second set and throughout the third.
With the triumph – which was his first over the World No. 1 in eight years – Kyrgios has now confirmed himself as the one to beat at the Masters 1000 event in Montreal this week, especially following the losses of the other top seeds in the opening stages.
Second seed Carlos Alcaraz was downed by America’s Tommy Paul in the second round. The Spanish teenage sensation has quickly risen as one of the best men’s players in the world this year, but after a solid start in his first match in Montreal which saw him go into a set and a break lead, he eventually unravelled, losing control over his serve and groundstrokes to lose the tie 7-6(4), 6-7(7), 3-6.
Elsewhere, 20-year-old Briton Jack Draper took down third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets. Tsitsipas was slow to come out of the gates and his usually reliable forehand leaked one too many errors as he gave up a break in the second set to lose 7-5, 7-6(4).
Kyrgios still has big-serving Hubert Hurkacz in his quarter, and the likes of Casper Ruud and Jannik Sinner in the draw.
The Aussie’s eight-match winning streak has not only established him as the favourite for the Canada Masters, but also as one of the favourites for the US Open in New York next month. A win against compatriot Alex de Minaur next round will confirm him to be seeded at the final Major of the year.
