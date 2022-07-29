Updated: July 29, 2022 9:57:26 pm
Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios’ court date relating to a common assault charge has been pushed back by three weeks, media reported on Friday.
Australian Capital Territory Policing previously said the charge was in relation to an incident in December 2021. Australian media said it was related to a complaint made by a former partner of the player.
Kyrgios, asked about the charge at a news conference at the Wimbledon championship in London this month, said his lawyer had advised him not to comment at this time.
His lawyer did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Subscriber Only Stories
The 27-year-old Kyrgios, who finished runner-up at Wimbledon, was scheduled to appear before a Canberra court next Tuesday but the matter will now be heard on Aug. 23, the Australian Associated Press said.
Kyrgios, ranked 47th in the world, is scheduled to play at next month’s Western & Southern Open, the Masters 1000 event in Cincinnati, Ohio, which will start two weeks before the U.S. Open begins in New York on Aug. 29.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
1st T20I: Karthik powers India to 190/6
Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’Premium
Renuka Singh Thakur rips through Australia in Birmingham
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
Latest News
Nick Kyrgios’ court date for assault charge by ex-girlfriend pushed by 3 weeks
Once M Visvesvaraya’s office, this village school in Karnataka stares at closure
Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya bag Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. See photos
MP: Cong alleges irregularities in Bhopal Panchayat polls; Digvijaya seen jostling with police
CWG triathlon’s Eric the Eel moment: Ghanaian Pappoe crosses the finish line 46 minutes after Bermuda’s Duffy wins gold
ICW 2022: Showstopper Shilpa Shetty dazzled in a cutout gown for designer Dolly J
Need to stop drunk driving completely: Goa CM
Meat shops in municipal limits to stay closed for 9 days during Jain festival: Gurgaon civic body
Court issues arrest warrant against former Ludhiana Improvement Trust chief
Washout clouds over Monsoon Session
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Moga district selected by GoI for solid waste management in villages
Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon takes off in Hollywood