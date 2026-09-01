‘I kind of expected it’: Tsitsipas not surprised by Kyrgios’s cocaine ban

Former World No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas has said that he is not surprised that Australia’s Nick Kyrgios was suspended after testing positive for cocaine in June. The Greek said that he was only surprised that the matter has come up “so late”, stating that he knew about things happening “away from court”.

Kyrgios had earlier this month been provisionally suspended from tennis after testing positive for the recreational drug, with the Australian acknowledging that he made a “huge mistake” and taking full responsibility for the violation. “Pretty much expected, to be honest,” Tsitsipas told reporters during the 2026 US Open. “I am surprised it came so late, though.” Kyrgios was banned earlier this month after he revealed he tested positive for cocaine in June when he was in Spain to play at an event. The Australian could be suspended for four years, though a lighter punishment is expected.