Nick Kyrgios calls Boris Becker ‘doughnut’ in reply to ‘rat’ accusation

Nick Kyrgios hits back at Boris Becker after the Australian criticized Zverev for breaking social distance norms. (Source: Reuters) Nick Kyrgios hits back at Boris Becker after the Australian criticized Zverev for breaking social distance norms. (Source: Reuters)

Nick Kyrgios’ criticism of Alexander Zverev not following recommended quarantine rules did not go down well with tennis legend Boris Becker, who called the Australian a ‘rat’ for not protecting those from the fraternity. Kyrgios hit back at Becker, calling him a ‘doughnut’ on Tuesday.

A week after promising self-isolation upon returning from the controversial Adria Tour, videos of Zverev partying in the French Riviera surfaced, drawing criticism from the tennis fraternity including Kyrgios.

Nick Kyrgios on Sascha Zverev. *A lot of things* were said. 😶 pic.twitter.com/zWxl9opKjC — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 29, 2020

Becker was unhappy with Kyrgios publicly pointing fingers at Zverev. He took to Twitter where he said, “Don’t like no #rats! Anybody telling off fellow sportsman/woman is no friend of mine! Look yourself in the mirror and think your better than us.”

The Aussie gave it back to the six-time Grand Slam winner saying that it’s not a tennis match where he is competing with someone, reminding him these are times of Covid-19 pandemic.

For goodness sake Boris, I’m not competing or trying to throw anyone under the bus. It’s a global pandemic and if someone is as idiotic as Alex to do what he has done, I’ll call him out for it. Simple. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 30, 2020

Becker was unhappy with Kyrgios publicly critiquing the actions of his fellow pros, with the retired great writing: “There is an unspoken understanding between athletes! Whatever happens on the court stays there including the lockers! Nobody will talk about it.”

Becker said: “We all live in the pandemic called #Covid_19 ! It’s terrible and it killed to many lives…we should protect our families/loved ones and follow the guidelines but still don’t like rats”

Kyrgios responded: “Rats? For holding someone accountable? Strange way to think of it champion, I’m just looking out for people. WHEN my family and families all over the world have respectfully done the right thing. And you have a goose waving his arms around, imma say something.

Rats? For holding someone accountable? Strange way to think of it champion, I’m just looking out for people. WHEN my family and families all over the world have respectfully done the right thing. And you have a goose waving his arms around, imma say something. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 30, 2020

“Boris is a bigger doughnut than I thought. He can hit a volley, obviously not the sharpest tool in the shed though,” Kyrgios wrote in another tweet.

Becker then tried to tone the Twitter war down by saying, “Your funny guy (sic)….how is it down under? Respect all the guidelines?” But the 25-year-old was having none of it after their conversation.

Haha nah bro I’m good, don’t act like you’re my friend now because you got sat down. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 30, 2020

Why are you now talking about tennis? It has nothing to do with tennis? How about the dude who you are defending mans up and gives us some sort of explanation? Not another average management apology. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 30, 2020

Last week, Novak Djokovic’s Adria Tour turned into a Covid-hotspot where social distancing rules were flouted. Zverev, who played at the charity tournament in Belgrade and Croatia earlier this month, tested negative in Covid-19 test.

Unfortunately, event organiser Djokovic, his wife Jelena, his coach Goran Ivanisevic, and other participants like Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, and Viktor Troicki were all diagnosed with the virus.

