Monday, June 29, 2020
COVID19

Nick Kyrgios blasts Alexander Zverev for violating quarantine rules as party videos surface

Nick Kyrgios slammed 'selfish' Alexander Zverev saying, "This tennis world is pissing me off."

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 29, 2020 4:14:25 pm
Nick Kyrgios slams Alexander Zverev for not following 14-day recommended quartine.

As the world fights coronavirus, tennis was once again a let down. A week after promising self-isolation, videos of Germany’s Alexander Zverev partying in the French Riviera surfaced, drawing criticism from the tennis fraternity including Nick Kyrgios.

Zverev, who played at the Adria Tour in Belgrade and Croatia earlier this month, tested negative in COVID-19 test, but event organiser Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric Viktor Troicki and Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic were among those to test positive for the virus.

Making a public announcement, the 23-year old Zverev had written on his official Twitter account, “I deeply apologise to anyone that I have potentially put at risk by playing this tour. I will proceed to follow the self-isolating guidelines advised by our doctors.”

Dominic Thiem and Filip Krajinovic pose with their trophies at the Adria Tour along with Dusan Lajovic, Viktor Troicki, Grigor Dimitov, Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic and Nikola Milojevic (Source: Reuters)

A week later, however, multiple videos of the German partying in a crowded room became the centre of social media storm, as Zverev is seen in a crowded resstaraunt not following social distancing norms.

Calling Zverev ‘selfish’, Australian tennis star Kyrgios took to Instagram and said, “So I wake up and I see more controversial things happening all over the world, but one that stuck out for me was seeing Sascha Zverev again… again. How selfish can you be?”

“I mean, if you have the audacity to put out a tweet that you made your management write on your behalf saying you’re going to self-isolate for 14 days and apologising to the general public and putting their health at risk, at least have the audacity to stay inside for 14 days. My God. Have your girlfriend with you for 14 days. This tennis world is pissing me off, seriously.”

Game Time: Novak Djokovic’s train wreck of a tennis tournament and bizarre beliefs

Around 4000 spectators watched the Belgrade event of the Adria Tour where there was no social distancing. Players were also photographed shirtless, dancing the night away at a packed Belgrade club.

