Nick Kyrgios blasts Alexander Zverev for violating quarantine rules as party videos surface

As the world fights coronavirus, tennis was once again a let down. A week after promising self-isolation, videos of Germany’s Alexander Zverev partying in the French Riviera surfaced, drawing criticism from the tennis fraternity including Nick Kyrgios.

Zverev, who played at the Adria Tour in Belgrade and Croatia earlier this month, tested negative in COVID-19 test, but event organiser Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric Viktor Troicki and Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic were among those to test positive for the virus.

Making a public announcement, the 23-year old Zverev had written on his official Twitter account, “I deeply apologise to anyone that I have potentially put at risk by playing this tour. I will proceed to follow the self-isolating guidelines advised by our doctors.”

A week later, however, multiple videos of the German partying in a crowded room became the centre of social media storm, as Zverev is seen in a crowded resstaraunt not following social distancing norms.

Alexander Zverev: “I will proceed to follow self-isolating guidelines” Also Alexander Zverev: (via @BenRothenberg) pic.twitter.com/Uxl976RaS6 — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) June 29, 2020

There is no doubt that this was a video of Zverev from today, no matter how many deletions/misdirects are attempted by Monégasque misfits. Here’s another angle I was sent (which has also since been deleted from an instastory after being posted today).https://t.co/Zq0hfyu5bI https://t.co/yj1HlwkS5B pic.twitter.com/TRXUZmdjdf — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 28, 2020

Calling Zverev ‘selfish’, Australian tennis star Kyrgios took to Instagram and said, “So I wake up and I see more controversial things happening all over the world, but one that stuck out for me was seeing Sascha Zverev again… again. How selfish can you be?”

“I mean, if you have the audacity to put out a tweet that you made your management write on your behalf saying you’re going to self-isolate for 14 days and apologising to the general public and putting their health at risk, at least have the audacity to stay inside for 14 days. My God. Have your girlfriend with you for 14 days. This tennis world is pissing me off, seriously.”

Nick Kyrgios on Sascha Zverev. *A lot of things* were said. 😶 pic.twitter.com/zWxl9opKjC — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 29, 2020

Around 4000 spectators watched the Belgrade event of the Adria Tour where there was no social distancing. Players were also photographed shirtless, dancing the night away at a packed Belgrade club.

