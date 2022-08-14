scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Next up for Serena is Raducanu at Western & Southern Open

If Williams advances, she could face 2016 Cincinnati champion Karolina Pliskova in the second round.

By: AP |
Updated: August 14, 2022 9:00:09 pm
Next up for Williams is Monday night's first-round match against 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending U.S. Open champion. (AP)

Serena Williams plays Monday night at the Western & Southern Open in what is expected to be one of her final matches. It’s a big deal, even for a U.S. Open tuneup accustomed to hosting the world’s best players.

“Serena Williams is a global icon whose impact certainly transcends tennis,” tournament CEO Katie Haas said.
“We are fortunate to have seen her lift our trophy on two occasions and to welcome her here for one of the last events of her incredible career.” The 40-year-old Williams is preparing to walk away from tennis, saying she wants to have another child and pursue business interests.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion has not said what her last event will be, but did make it sound as if her final farewell will come at the US Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York. Next up for Williams is Monday night’s first-round match against 19-year-old Emma Raducanu, the defending U.S. Open champion.

If Williams advances, she could face 2016 Cincinnati champion Karolina Pliskova in the second round. There also is a potential quarterfinal matchup with sister, Venus. Serena Williams lost 2-6, 4-6 to Belinda Bencic on Wednesday night in Toronto in her first match since she elaborated on her future plans.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solutionPremium
As US weighs Guantánamo options, Saudi center may offer solution
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...Premium
Their own worst enemy; how Britain’s education policy cost it the Empire’...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to fo...
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weightPremium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“She’s been a huge impact on the sport,” said Cincinnati native Caty McNally, who is making her fourth appearance in her hometown tournament. “As a kid I always watched her on the TV. I was lucky to have the opportunity to play her in the U.S. Open a couple of years ago. I think it’s important that she’s moving on and going to spend time with her family and explore other things in life.”

Novak Djokovic pulled out of the hard-court tournament on Friday because he has not gotten any COVID-19 vaccine shots and so is not allowed to travel to the United States. But the Cincinnati stop still includes several of the world’s top players.

A large crowd watched Raducanu and Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina practice together on Saturday afternoon. Rybakina faces Egyptian Mayar Sherif in the first round.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 08:59:38 pm

Most Popular

1

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, billionaire investor who launched Akasa Air, passes away at 62

2

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

3

Mumbai, Maharashtra News Live Updates: Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

4

Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete dies in car crash

5

Veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away

Featured Stories

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, the cheerleader for Indian markets and an invaluable...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Amitava Kumar's open letter to Hadi Matar: You have failed -- we are all ...
Explained: How fighting in Ukraine has put an active nuclear plant at gra...
Explained: How fighting in Ukraine has put an active nuclear plant at gra...
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
Explained: How Rakesh Jhunjhunwala built a new investment narrative in India
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: the doctor-bureaucrat who took to politics...
Hashtag Politics | Partition video; Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: ...
Hashtag Politics | Partition video; Savarkar over Nehru in Karnataka ad: ...
The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

The many lives of Shah Faesal: Bureaucrat who took to politics, now back where he began

Woman killed by estranged husband amid divorce mediation
Karnataka

Woman killed by estranged husband amid divorce mediation

Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, 7 pose as cops to rob wellness centre
Delhi

Inspired by Bollywood movie ‘Special 26’, 7 pose as cops to rob wellness centre

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?
Explained

Why has J&J decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?

Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, 14 injured

Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, 14 injured

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?
Express Opinion

Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?

Premium
MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

MacBook Air 2022 review: The light little heavy weight

Premium
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban
Salman Rushdie attack

Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses ban

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

PM Modi hosts India’s Commonwealth Games contingent
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 14: Latest News