Netflix says it’s making a documentary on two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka

Popular streaming service Netflix are set to make a documentary on two-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka. The development was confirmed by Netflix Japan on Thursday, but they are still to come up with an official title for the film.

SO SO SO excited to share this news! In partnership with @uninterrupted, an all new doc-series chronicling the life of tennis phenomenon Naomi Osaka is coming to @netflix. The doc explores her journey in the tennis world, her life beyond sports, and her travels back to Japan. pic.twitter.com/ugD1bui6lJ — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) February 12, 2020

The documentary will focus on Osaka’s rise in the tennis circuit from her US Open triumph to the Tokyo Games, which is slated to be held in July this year.

A report in WTAtennis.com quoted the current World no 10 as saying, “To be able to tell my story and let people in during this big year, working with a team that really understands me, has been a rewarding experience. It won’t look like a traditional sports documentary, and I’m so excited to share it with everyone.”

Originally from Japan, Osaka toppled 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams to win the US Open in 2018 and followed it by securing the Australian Open the following year.

Apart from her involvement with the sport, the documentary will also look into her multi-cultural identity and her relationship wth her Japan, which she left as a child to emigrate to the US.

The venture is a part of Uninterrupted, LeBron James’ athletic empowerment brand, which was founded with Maverick Carter. Garrett Bradley, whose short film ‘Alone’ was nominated for an Academy Award, has been confirmed as the director.

