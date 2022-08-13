National Bank Open: Simona Halep beats Coco Gauff, Casper Ruud routed hometown favorite Felix Auger-Aliassime

August 13, 2022 9:51:31 am
Two-time champion Simona Halep beat Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-6 (2) to reach the National Bank Open semifinals.
Halep, the 30-year-old from Romania, won the event in Montreal in 2016 and 2018. She will face seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula, a 6-3, 6-3 winner over Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan.
The 15th-seeded Halep is 4-0 against the Gauff, the 18-year-old American seeded 10th.
In the night session, Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil ousted 12th-seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. On Thursday, Haddad Maia beat top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland.
In the late match, 14th-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic played Zheng Qinwen of China.
Ruud beats Auger-Aliassime
Fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway routed hometown favorite Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-1, 6-2 in the National Bank Open quarterfinals.
“It was one of those days where everything goes in one favor and luckily it was in my favor,” Ruud said after reaching his third Masters 1000 semifinal of the season.
Make that 6️⃣ Masters 1000 SFs for @CasperRuud98 👏
He hands Auger-Aliassime the most one-sided loss of his career with a 6-1, 6-2 victory in Montreal.#OBN22 pic.twitter.com/D530IVe5sx
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 12, 2022
The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime, made 21 unforced errors to just eight for Ruud.
“(My) first two matches were good, some positive things,” Auger-Aliassime said.
“I never thought it would be ending like this today.” Ruud will face eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, a 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-1 winner over Nick Kyrgios of Australia.
In the night session, Britain’s Daniel Evans beat American Tommy Paul 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, and Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta topped British qualifier Jack Draper 7-6 (4), 6-1.
