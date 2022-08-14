National Bank Open: Hubert Hurkacz stuns Casper Ruud in semis

Updated: August 14, 2022 9:40:48 am
Eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland beat fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday in the National Bank Open semifinals.
He will meet Pablo Carreno Busta in Sunday’s title clash after the Spaniard battled nearly three hours to eke out a 7-5 6-7(7) 6-2 victory against Briton Dan Evans in the second semi-final.
The 6-foot-5 Hurkacz had 18 aces and came to the net regularly.
“I think I found a good rhythm and I was making the right decisions,” Hurkacz said.
Ruud beat Hurkacz in their lone previous meeting in the fourth round in the French Open this year.
“I didn’t expect to be in the 7-5, 1-0 position when I was 3-0 down in the first set,” Ruud said.
“But he (made) some sloppy mistakes, then he kind of erased those and played some beautiful winners and beautiful games.”
