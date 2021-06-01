Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open after expulsion threat over media boycott

Japan's Naomi Osaka says she will take time away from court. (Source: Reuters)

Japan’s Naomi Osaka announced on Monday she was withdrawing from the French Open after sticking to her decision to boycott post-match press conferences at the ongoing Grand Slam tournament.

Osaka, who is a four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player, had declared she would not speak to the media during Roland Garros and was fined $15,000 by Grand Slam organisers for failing to attend her media duties following her first-round win.

The 23-year-old made the announcement on Twitter. “I think now the best thing for the tournament, other players and my wellbeing is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focussing on the tennis.”

“This isn’t a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago,” the 23-year-old Osaka said on Twitter. “I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris. I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer.”

Osaka, one of the biggest name’s in women’s sport, went on to say she had suffered from depression since 2018. “The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the U.S. Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that,” she said.

“Anyone that knows me knows I’m introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I’m often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety.”

Osaka said in the build-up to the tournament that she would not attend the obligatory press conferences, citing that the way journalists quiz players adversely impacts her mental well-being. There was no immediate response from tournament organisers.