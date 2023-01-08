scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 08, 2023

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open

Osaka hasn't had any titles since winning her second Australian Open in 2021.

Naomi OsakaTwo-times champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the Australian Open.
Listen to this article
Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former champion Naomi Osala has withdrawn from the Australian Open, starting from January 16, the organisers announced on Sunday.

“Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023 💙,” the Australian Open tweeted from their official handle.

“Dayana Yastremska moves into the main draw.”

In early 2021, Osaka defeated Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open final to lift her fourth Grand Slam title. Two years have passed since Osaka’s second Australian Open title and she hasn’t won any titles since.

Osaka took a mental health break after sitting out the 2021 French Open and later revealed she had been struggling with depression and anxiety for several years.

The Japanese star has not played since withdrawing from the second round in Tokyo last September with abdominal pains, and has won only one completed match since last May.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

She crashed out in the first round of her previous three events, including the US Open – a tournament at which she has also twice won the title.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
As Rahul Yatra nears end, Congress hits the road across states, a follow-...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
India is growing robustly relative to its peers…there is room to gr...
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In Indore, a home for the Pravasis who fought for India’s independence
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...
In hijab protest district, over 50% dip in minority students’ count in go...

Earlier, Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open for an undisclosed injury she sustained while playing in a tournament in Auckland, New Zealand this week.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-01-2023 at 09:52 IST
Next Story

Track laying work on underground Mumbai Metro 3 Phase 1 is 60% complete: MMRC

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 08: Latest News
close