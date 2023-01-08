Naomi Osaka withdraws from Australian Open

Former champion Naomi Osala has withdrawn from the Australian Open, starting from January 16, the organisers announced on Sunday.

“Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023 💙,” the Australian Open tweeted from their official handle.

“Dayana Yastremska moves into the main draw.”

In early 2021, Osaka defeated Jennifer Brady in the Australian Open final to lift her fourth Grand Slam title. Two years have passed since Osaka’s second Australian Open title and she hasn’t won any titles since.

Osaka took a mental health break after sitting out the 2021 French Open and later revealed she had been struggling with depression and anxiety for several years.

The Japanese star has not played since withdrawing from the second round in Tokyo last September with abdominal pains, and has won only one completed match since last May.

She crashed out in the first round of her previous three events, including the US Open – a tournament at which she has also twice won the title.

Earlier, Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open for an undisclosed injury she sustained while playing in a tournament in Auckland, New Zealand this week.