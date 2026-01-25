Australian Open 2026: Naomi Osaka withdraws with abdominal injury linked to pregnancy

Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the first Grand Slam of the year with a post-pregnancy related injury she had experienced “a couple of times” previously. “I thought I could push through it,” she said, after declaring her withdrawal on Instagram on Saturday, ahead of taking on Inglis on Rod Laver Arena. She was due to take the court after the match between Novak Djokovic and Botic van de Zandschulp in a primetime Saturday evening scheduling.
“I played my last match with some pain and I thought maybe if I gave myself a break before my match today, I would be able to handle it. But I warmed up and it got a lot worse.” she added ahead of consulting doctors.
“I definitely have to do more tests and coming back from pregnancy, my body changed quite a lot. This is something I have to be really cautious of,” said the 28-year-old, one of only three mothers ranked in the women’s top 20.
It’s the second straight year when Osaka has suffered abdominal problems after she had retired during her third-round match last year against Belinda Bencic after a set.
“I was so excited to keep going and this run meant the most to me, so having to stop here breaks my heart but I can’t risk doing any further damage so I can get back on the court,” said the World No 16. “And thank you to my whole team for always having my back and the tournament organisers for being so kind.”
Osaka had made headlines with her jellyfish-inspired outfit in Round One. She had a rough last match and was engaged in a livid faceoff over fair play with Sorana Cirstea.
“It was nice everyone enjoyed my outfit, but also, I enjoyed playing here. I played two three-set matches and I felt really physically healthy. I guess, not my ab, but just fitness-wise it felt really good,. I’m just grateful to be otherwise very healthy, and I hope that I’m able to play some good tennis for the rest of the year,” she added.