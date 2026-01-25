Australian Open 2026: Naomi Osaka withdraws with abdominal injury linked to pregnancy

Australian Open: It's the second straight year when Osaka has suffered abdominal problems after she had retired during her third-round match last year. (Reuters Photo)

Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the first Grand Slam of the year with a post-pregnancy related injury she had experienced “a couple of times” previously. “I thought I could push through it,” she said, after declaring her withdrawal on Instagram on Saturday, ahead of taking on Inglis on Rod Laver Arena. She was due to take the court after the match between Novak Djokovic and Botic van de Zandschulp in a primetime Saturday evening scheduling.

“I played my last match with some pain and I thought maybe if I gave myself a break before my match today, I would be able to handle it. But I warmed up and it got a lot worse.” she added ahead of consulting doctors.