Naomi Osaka wins hearts with gesture to 15-year-old Coco Gauff after beating her in US Open

Naomi Osaka beat 15-year-old Coco Gauff in straight sets in the third round of the US Open on Saturday, but it is what she did after her win that is winning hearts on the internet. After the match ended, Osaka walked up to a tearful Gauff and consoled her, asking her to do an on-court interview with her.

“Are you sure? No, I’m gonna cry,” Gauff tells Osaka. “I think it’s better to talk to the crowd than go to the shower and cry,” Osaka then tells Gauff.

In the interview that followed, Osaka told Gauff’s parents and the crowd: “You guys raised an amazing player. I used to see you guys training in the same place as us. The both of us made it and are working as hard as we can. I think you guys are amazing and Coco is amazing.

“I think this is the most focused I have been since Australia. (Turns to Coco) I am sorry for playing you in this mentality. It was super fun.

Amazing stuff from both Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka. This is the future , it is here and what great sports these two players are!!! #USOpen2019 — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 1, 2019

Congratulations to @Naomi_Osaka_, who showed greatness on and off the court. @CocoGauff now knows what she needs to do to get to No. 1. How fortunate we all are to have witnessed the dawning of a new era in women’s tennis. #USOpen — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 1, 2019

Proud to have Naomi Osaka as our number 1. What a moment. — Katie Boulter (@KatieBoulter1) September 1, 2019

This support is what tennis should be about 👏🏾👏🏾 well done @Naomi_Osaka_ @CocoGauff https://t.co/irFvpKLdLe — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) September 1, 2019

“Thanks for coming out, the energy was crazy even though it wasn’t really for me!” Osaka told the crowd.