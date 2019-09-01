Toggle Menu
Naomi Osaka wins hearts with gesture to 15-year-old Coco Gauff after beating her in US Openhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/naomi-osaka-wins-hearts-gesture-coco-gauff-us-open-5955273/

Naomi Osaka wins hearts with gesture to 15-year-old Coco Gauff after beating her in US Open

Naomi Osaka beat 15-year-old Coco Gauff in straight sets in the third round of the US Open on Saturday, but it is what she did after her win that is winning hearts on the internet. After the match ended, Osaka walked up to a tearful Gauff and consoled her, asking her to do an on-court interview with her.

Naomi Osaka (right) and Coco Gauff after their US Open match on Saturday (Screen grab)

Naomi Osaka beat 15-year-old Coco Gauff in straight sets in the third round of the US Open on Saturday, but it is what she did after her win that is winning hearts on the internet. After the match ended, Osaka walked up to a tearful Gauff and consoled her, asking her to do an on-court interview with her.

“Are you sure? No, I’m gonna cry,” Gauff tells Osaka. “I think it’s better to talk to the crowd than go to the shower and cry,” Osaka then tells Gauff.

In the interview that followed, Osaka told Gauff’s parents and the crowd: “You guys raised an amazing player. I used to see you guys training in the same place as us. The both of us made it and are working as hard as we can. I think you guys are amazing and Coco is amazing.

“I think this is the most focused I have been since Australia. (Turns to Coco) I am sorry for playing you in this mentality. It was super fun.

“Thanks for coming out, the energy was crazy even though it wasn’t really for me!” Osaka told the crowd.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android