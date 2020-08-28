Naomi Osaka changes mind and agrees to play W&S Open semi-final

Naomi Osaka joined similar protests by athletes in the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. (Source: File)

Naomi Osaka has decided to play her semi-final at the Western & Southern Open in New York after previously saying she would withdraw from the match to protest against racial injustice.

The 22-year-old two-time Grand Slam winner was originally scheduled to play her semi-final on Thursday but tournament organisers decided to postpone all the last-four matches to Friday.

“As you know, I pulled out of the tournament yesterday in support of racial injustice and continued police violence. I was (and am) ready and prepared to concede the match to my opponent,” Osaka said in a statement provided to The Guardian newspaper and later confirmed by the WTA.

“However, after my announcement and lengthy consultation with the WTA and USTA, I have agreed at their request to play on Friday. They offered to postpone all matches until Friday and in my mind that brings more attention to the movement. I want to thank the WTA and the Tournament for their support.”

READ | NBA has become like a political organisation: Donald Trump

Osaka joined similar protests by athletes in the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball following the police shooting of a black man — Jacob Blake — in Wisconsin on Sunday.

Osaka will play Belgian Elise Mertens in the final tune-up event ahead of the August 31 to September 13 U.S. Open.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.