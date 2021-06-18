scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 17, 2021
Naomi Osaka to skip Wimbledon but compete at Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka, a 23-year-old who was born in Japan, withdrew from the French Open after the first round, saying she needed a mental health break.

By: AP | London |
June 18, 2021 12:28:59 am
Naomi Osaka, Miami OpenNaomi Osaka will skip Wimbledon this year, accorsing to her agent. (File Photo)

Naomi Osaka’s agent says the four-time Grand Slam champion will sit out Wimbledon and compete at the Tokyo Olympics.

Stuart Duguid wrote Thursday in an email that Osaka “is taking some personal time with friends and family. She will be ready for the Olympics and is excited to play in front of her home fans.”

