Follow Us:
Friday, September 07, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
  • Naomi Osaka tells Serena Williams ‘I Love You’ after reaching US Open final, watch video

Naomi Osaka tells Serena Williams ‘I Love You’ after reaching US Open final, watch video

Naomi Osaka saved 13 break points through the course of the match and come Sunday, she faces her childhood idol Serena Williams in the final.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 7, 2018 11:29:45 am
Osaka is the first Japanese woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final and although she won 6-2, 6-4, the fight was much harder than what the scoreline suggested. (Source: Reuters)

Naomi Osaka downed Madison Keys in the US Open semi-final to reach her first ever Major final. Osaka is the first Japanese woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final and although she won 6-2, 6-4, the fight was much harder than what the scoreline suggested. Osaka saved 13 break points through the course of the match and come Sunday, she faces her childhood idol Serena Williams in the final. When asked in the post-match on-court interview if she had any message to give her upcoming opponent, Osaka managed to say “I love you” before bursting into a fit of giggles.

Through the course of the tournament, Osaka’s on-court interviews have drawn almost as much attention as her red-hot run through it. When asked what motivated her to save 13 break points through the match, she said, “This is going to sound really bad, but I was just thinking I really want to play Serena.”

“It feels a little bit surreal,” she later said in the press conference. “Even when I was a little kid, I always dreamed that I would play Serena in a final of a Grand Slam.

“At the same time I feel like even though I should enjoy this moment, I should still think of it as another match. I shouldn’t really think of her as my idol. I should just try to play her as an opponent.”

Osaka won her first career title at Indian Wells this year but had never beaten Keys before in three attempts and lost to the American at Flushing Meadows in 2016.

“It still feels really weird because I’ve never beaten Madison before,” Osaka said. “She’s a really good player… I thought I was visibly shaking and stuff (from nervousness).”

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 