Naomi Osaka opens up on US Open final controversy and her celebrity crush at chat show

US Open 2018 Women Single’s Champion Naomi Osaka. (Source: Reuters) US Open 2018 Women Single’s Champion Naomi Osaka. (Source: Reuters)

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka on Thursday said that Serena Williams’ row with the umpire did not make her sad about winning her first Grand Slam title. Speaking to reporters at a news conference in Yokohama, the 20-year-old said, “For me, I don’t feel sad because I wouldn’t even know what I’m expected to feel. Because it was my first final and my first Grand Slam victory, overall I felt really happy and I know that I accomplished a lot.”

Osaka, who became the first Japanese to win a Grand Slam, also addressed the controversy at a chat show, “Ellen Show“, on Wednesday. Speaking to the host Ellen Degeneres, Osaka talked about what Williams told her after she defeated her in straight sets to clinch the title, as the crowd continued to boo over the controversial decisions made by the referee. “She (Serena) said, like, she was proud of me and that I should know that the crowd wasn’t booing at me. So I was really happy that she said that,” Osaka said.

“At the time, I did kind of think they were booing at me ’cause I couldn’t tell what was going on because it was just so loud in there, so it was a little bit stressful,” she further added.

Naomi Osaka’s celebrity crush

Degeneres, during the chat show, further went on to ask Osaka to reveal her “celebrity crush”. “You can make it happen now, you’re very famous now,” Ellen said. The tennis player revealed that she has a crush on the actor Michael B Jordan. Ellen further asked her whether she would want her to text him but Osaka continued to remain shy about it and kept telling Ellen not to do so. “I am gonna get my phone, I am gonna text Michael that he should meet you,” Ellen said.

Later, the comedian went on to click a selfie with Osaka and forwarded it to Michael while Osaka remained shy about having a conversation with Jordan.

.@Naomi_Osaka_ won the #USOpen, and all she got was this selfie with me. And 3.8 million dollars. pic.twitter.com/fwf1cNaF4j — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 12 September 2018

The Black Panther actor went on to reply to Degeneres’ text via a video. In a video uploaded by the talk show host on Twitter, Jordan said, “Hey Naomi. I just wanted to say congratulations. Ellen hit me up and told me she was having you on the show. So, I just wanted to send my love and support, and just say congratulations. It’s a big moment for you. The way you carry yourself with such humility and grace. It’s really amazing to see. You’re setting an amazing example for the kids. Little boys and girls that are looking up to you. Continue to work hard. A lot of times, when you’re on this journey, a lot of people don’t see the process. They just see the end results. And just know that all the hard work, the blood, sweat, and tears, that you have put into the sport, that you have put in the journey, that people are finally able to see. And that’s a big thing to be proud of. I just wanted to say, Congratulations. Keep doing great. Everybody’s watching out.”

Osaka also shared the video clip of the conversation on her Twitter account. “Ok. It’s time for me to leave this planet. Embarrassment level has reached critical stage,” she wrote.

Ok. It’s time for me to leave this planet. Embarrassment level has reached critical stage #liftoff 🚀🚀🚀 https://t.co/NWqQILePVs — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) 12 September 2018

Degeneres further replied to Osaka’s tweet and joked that she should be allowed to officiate at the wedding. “You’re adorable. I better be asked to officiate the wedding,” she wrote.

You’re adorable. I better be asked to officiate the wedding. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 12 September 2018

Osaka defeated Williams 6-2, 6-4 to clinch her maiden Grand Slam Title last week on Sunday.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd